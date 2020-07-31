Indian Hotels to start home delivery of food in Kolkata

Left Menu
Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Friday said it is starting home delivery of dishes from its restaurants of Taj and Vivanta in the city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A Qmin mobile application will be launched very soon which will be followed by a gourmet Qmin Shop in subsequent months, the hotel said. "Kolkata has proudly been referred to as the Culinary Delight of the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:11 IST
Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Friday said it is starting home delivery of dishes from its restaurants of Taj and Vivanta in the city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In the first phase, guests can order from four iconic restaurants like the Chinoiserie, Sonargaon and Cal27 from Taj Bengal, Kolkata and Mynt from Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass, a statement said on Friday.

In Kolkata, guests can call the dedicated toll-free number 1800 266 7646 to place their orders. A Qmin mobile application will be launched very soon which will be followed by a gourmet Qmin Shop in subsequent months, the hotel said.

"Kolkata has proudly been referred to as the Culinary Delight of the country. We are delighted to launch Qmin, gourmet food delivery services that caters to the increasing customer demand for online culinary services. "IHCL's landmark hotels in Kolkata have pioneered various cuisines and culinary innovations for over three decades and it is our privilege to bring that experience from our signature restaurants to our guests in the comfort of their homes," Area director east Manish Gupta said.

