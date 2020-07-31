Left Menu
KVIC inks pact to supply mustard oil to ITBP

The ITBP is the nodal agency appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the procurement of provisions on behalf of all paramilitary forces KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the MoU was a historic step as this is for the first time that KVIC has signed a deal with the paramilitary forces for supply of any material.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:15 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Friday signed an agreement with Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)for supply of mustard oil.  "The ITBP will soon place an order for supply of 1,200 quintals of high quality kacchi ghani mustard oil which will be supplied by KVIC through its Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) units in a month's time," KVIC stated

ITBP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.  According to KVIC, the development comes in wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions to the paramilitary forces to encourage local products in a bid to support the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Shah had also made it mandatory to sell only “swadeshi” products through the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens across India. The ITBP is the nodal agency appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the procurement of provisions on behalf of all paramilitary forces

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the MoU was a historic step as this is for the first time that KVIC has signed a deal with the paramilitary forces for supply of any material. He said this was a major step towards creating sustainable local employment in these trying times.  The KVIC and ITBP have signed the MoU for a period of one year which will be renewed further. The next products in the pipeline are cotton mats (dari), blankets, bed sheets, pillow covers, pickles, honey, papad and cosmetics, etc. The total value of oil and dari will be approximately Rs 18 crore. PTI RSN MKJMKJ

