Chile's Pinera offers new stimulus spending, warns against populism

The center-right leader warned against populist solutions to Chile's economic woes, which include huge inequalities and a recession worsened by the impact of COVID-19. "The entire world is being threatened by populism, which always offers the easy path of rights without duties, of achievements without effort," he said, warning against "promises of easy solutions to difficult problems." More than 3 million Chileans on Thursday asked to withdraw some of their pension funds as a law took effect allowing citizens to tap into retirement savings. Pinera's government opposed the emergency measure.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 01-08-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 09:12 IST
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera announced $4.5 billion in additional stimulus spending to help soften the blow of the pandemic and warned against a drift toward populism as people take advantage of a new rule allowing them to dip into their pension funds. In an address to lawmakers, Pinera said public investment in 2020-2022 will reach $34 billion, of which $4.5 billion had not previously been announced.

"The entire world is being threatened by populism, which always offers the easy path of rights without duties, of achievements without effort," he said, warning against "promises of easy solutions to difficult problems." More than 3 million Chileans on Thursday asked to withdraw some of their pension funds as a law took effect allowing citizens to tap into retirement savings.

Pinera's government opposed the emergency measure. It has also warned about the longer-term impact on the profitability and already low average payouts of pensions. Despite those pleas, opinion polls indicate nearly nine out of every 10 Chileans planned to tap their funds. Most said they would use the money to pay for basic goods and services.

"The effect that the coronavirus and the global recession have had on our economy and Chilean families has been devastating," the president said.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

