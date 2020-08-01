Left Menu
Cosmoprof India and Personal Care Ingredients & Lab 2020 present their new digital events

BolognaFiere Group SpA and Informa Markets in India, organizers of Cosmoprof India and PCIL 2020, present a calendar of digital events dedicated to beauty companies, buyers, and distributors interested in the Indian & International market.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 11:23 IST
Informa Markets. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): BolognaFiere Group SpA and Informa Markets in India, organizers of Cosmoprof India and PCIL 2020, present a calendar of digital events dedicated to beauty companies, buyers, and distributors interested in the Indian & International market. The timeline of activities aims at offering new business tools to the beauty industry, from ingredients to supply chain to finished products, to improve the experience of the physical trade shows, scheduled from October 29-31 2020.

The sector has undergone unexpected transformations in the latest months. In the next weeks, stakeholders will have the opportunity to re-establish professional relationships, and to share their knowledge, brand-new technologies, and solutions. On August 5th, the whole cosmetics industry will be invited to join Cosmoprof India and PCIL Virtual Expo, which will be a flexible and safe opportunity for beauty & personal care companies and professionals, wishing to reinforce their business relationships with partners and to have greater visibility among stakeholders and new players.

A digital platform will offer a display to present new products and share papers, case studies, brochures, and any further informative material. A one-day conference will be organized on the same day with two parallel conclaves: One focusing on personal care, ingredients & labs and the other on finished products & supply chain.

The conclave will provide the latest news about the trends among global consumers, an overview of the latest innovations and industrial solutions, challenges, and tools that all professionals must deal with to stay in the market. In September, Cosmoprof India will present COSMOTALKS The Virtual Series: a program of five webinars held by key international experts. The online sessions will investigate new technological advancements, high-impact megatrends, developments in global and local markets, new generations of connected consumers, global e-brands platforms, and structural industry shifts.

Cosmoprof India in Mumbai is the ideal business-to-business event for the fast-growing beauty market in India. Launched in 2018 as a special "preview", the 2019 edition of Cosmoprof India recorded excellent results, hosting 237 exhibiting companies from 23 countries, and 7,429 visitors from 48 countries. Cosmoprof India provides a microcosm of the changing, multi-dimensional, complex beauty market that is India. It represents the ideal platform for international brands to test waters in the Indian beauty market.

Cosmoprof India's mission is to infuse a new direction to the dynamic local market by creating an opportunity for companies to network with international brands, key players, and suppliers to enhance local production, introduce innovative technologies and superior quality standards. In October, Personal Care Ingredients & Lab, co-located with Cosmoprof India, will showcase the most innovative proposals for this segment - ingredients for perfumery and cosmetics, essential oils, lab accessories, equipment and furniture, testing solutions.

Thanks to this synergy, exhibitors, and operators attending Cosmoprof India will have the opportunity to discover new tools to improve their business. For further information, visit www.cosmoprofindia.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

