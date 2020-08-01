Maruti sales jump 88 pc m-o-m in July to 1.08 lakh units

Left Menu
Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 1.08 lakh units in July, marking a growth of over 88 per cent from the previous month but a fall of one per cent year-on-year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 11:49 IST
Showrooms follow strict social distancing, hygiene and sanitation norms. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 1.08 lakh units in July, marking a growth of over 88 per cent from the previous month but a fall of one per cent year-on-year. It is a clear indication that Indians are rushing to buy new cars as Covid-led lockdown restrictions ease and people practice social distancing by preferring to opt for private transport.

The July figures include domestic sales of one lakh units and 1,307 units for other original equipment manufacturers in the domestic market. In addition, the automaker exported 6,757 units in July. But the exports were down 27 per cent from 9,258 units in July 2019. Significantly, sales in the mini-category (Alto, S-Presso) jumped 49 per cent to 17,258 units in July 2020 from 11,577 units in the same month last year.

The mid-size segment (Ciaz) witnessed a fall of 45.6 per cent with 1,303 units sold as compared to 2,397 units in July last year. "The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain," it said in a statement.

"All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers. This is subject to compliance with all Covid-19 related constraints." (ANI)

