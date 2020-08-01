Left Menu
LANXESS disinfectant kills coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in just 60 seconds

This is the finding of a recent study LANXESS commissioned through independent analysis laboratory Microbac Laboratories, Inc. in accordance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) compliant test methods, for products intended for virucidal hard surface disinfection. Rely+On Virkon achieved rapid and complete inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at a dilution ratio of 1:100 in just 60 seconds, and at an economical 1:600 in-use dilution with a 10 minute contact time.

• Efficacy of Rely+On Virkon scientifically proven • Proven to protect against the COVID-19 virus MUMBAI, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rely+On Virkon broad spectrum disinfectant, produced by specialty Chemicals Company LANXESS, demonstrates extremely rapid efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is the finding of a recent study LANXESS commissioned through independent analysis laboratory Microbac Laboratories, Inc. in accordance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) compliant test methods, for products intended for virucidal hard surface disinfection.

Rely+On Virkon achieved rapid and complete inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at a dilution ratio of 1:100 in just 60 seconds, and at an economical 1:600 in-use dilution with a 10 minute contact time. Corresponding efficacy data has to be provided for disinfectants that claim to combat SARS-CoV-2. Microbac is one of the few testing laboratories worldwide that U.S. health authority CDC (Center for Disease Control) has certified to undertake such tests.

Good hygienic cleaning and disinfection practices more important than ever "Neither a vaccine nor generally approved medications are currently available to us in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic. So alongside social distancing and hand-washing, disinfection remains a highly important means to help prevent the spread of this life-threatening respiratory illness," says Anneliese Bischof, Business Director Disinfection at LANXESS. "Right now, good hygiene cleaning and disinfection practices are more important than ever. The fact that Rely+On Virkon inactivates SARS-CoV-2 so quickly will help reassure people that the disinfectant product they are using is both fast and effective in practical use," underlines Bischof. Rely+On Virkon is a powder disinfectant concentrate diluted in water for application as a spray on hard surfaces and equipment (non-medical). It can therefore help to reduce the risk of cross-contamination from surfaces, door handles, tables or chairs during disinfection measures at public transport terminals, airports, hospitals, clinics, shopping malls, etc.

The LANXESS Material Protection Products business unit produces a wide range of scientifically based disinfection technologies under the Rely+On and Virkon brand. Detailed information is available at http://www.virkon.com and https://coronavirus.lanxess.com/. About LANXESS LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 6.8 billion in 2019. The company currently has about 14,300 employees in 33 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good. PWR PWR

