Spykke Innovations Partners with tracesafe, to Launch Unique COVID Safety Wristbands in India

The intelligent wristbands will assist health authorities mitigate the spread of COVID 19 by providing real-time data to contain the outbreak Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Spykke Innovations, an Indian technology startup has entered into a strategic partnership with tracesafe, global leaders in wearable technology, to launch unique Safety Wristbands in India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:18 IST
The intelligent wristbands will assist health authorities mitigate the spread of COVID 19 by providing real-time data to contain the outbreak Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Spykke Innovations, an Indian technology startup has entered into a strategic partnership with tracesafe, global leaders in wearable technology, to launch unique Safety Wristbands in India. The unique application on the smart wristband is designed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and features Bluetooth wearable technology that will assist local health authorities in containing outbreaks. The complete cloud-to-device solution with real-time location tracking gives instant alerts and notifications to admins and users. The tamper proof wristband when paired to the user's mobile app, regularly sends location data to the cloud. The intelligent cloud provides analytical dashboards and rule engines for quarantine management.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Spykke will be working with government bodies and local authorities to introduce this technology to manage community quarantine of incoming visitors to the state from abroad or other states in India. These smart wristbands will be provided to incoming visitors which then will be paired with their smartphone so that their quarantine geofence status can be monitored by the health authority. Spykke will soon begin a pilot with local authorities to run the full suite of solutions including cloud management, mobile app, and wireless bracelets. Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Ramani Iyer, Founder & MD, Spykke Innovations said that, “We are extremely thrilled to join hands with tracesafe to develop and manufacture these smart wristbands in India and do our part in curbing the pandemic. We strongly believe that with the introduction of this technology, we will also be able to strengthen the efforts put by health authorities to fight the spread.” Mr. Suresh Singamsetty, CTO of tracesafe added, “This partnership will help tracesafe to develop strong ties with India and through Spykke we aim to work with major governments, both national and municipal to provide customized solutions for every region.” Spykke Innovations is looking forward to developing and manufacturing unique series of smart wearables as a part of its ‘Make-in-India' initiative. Spykke’s aim is to localize the application and provide cutting edge solutions that will help the government and corporate sectors to create a safe ecosystem.

About Spykke Innovations Spykke Innovations is India’s leading digital lifestyle innovation brands formed by serial entrepreneur Mr. Ramani Iyer. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Spykke is focused on building innovative products and solutions that empowers users and brings value to their lifestyle. Spykke strives to simplify complex technology and elevate consumer experience using futuristic technology. Forward Looking Statement Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on Spykke Innovations’ expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the Spykke Innovations assets, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus. Although Spykke Innovations believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions . Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Spykke Innovations undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. PWR PWR

