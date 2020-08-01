JJ Tax App Launches 'Freedom Offer' Effective August 3, 2020

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • This industry-first Tax app was launched by aspiring CAs • App receives overwhelming response of 1500+ downloads within 2 months of launch JJ Tax, a chat-based app launched by aspiring chartered accountants Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya, has launched 'Freedom Offer' and lowered their membership prices from August 3, 2020. The lowering of these prices coincides with Rakshabandhan celebrations. Here's a comparison of the revised membership prices, as against the old ones. Membership Plan Old Membership Cost (Rs.) Revised Membership Cost (Rs.) Silver 1500 799 Gold 3200 2499 Platinum 4400 3999 Dollar 8200 7999 Diamond 12200 11999 Commenting on the lowering of prices, Co-founder Leesha Arya said, "We wanted to offer a festive twist to our audience, especially with the tax season on the horizon. The app is available on Play Store and iOS, and can be used to simplify taxation without the need for face-to-face interactions." In addition to resolving Income Tax, TDS, Advance Tax, GST, Wills, Accounting, and other finance-related queries, the app is also offering free services for students, who can get revision test papers, upload answers and get them checked by experts.

Co-founder Mehak Malik said, "The idea to provide free services to students was buoyed by the overwhelming support we have received from the CA fraternity and we are happy to share that more than 40 CAs have joined our initiative." The App has not only received praise within the CA fraternity, but has also garnered the appreciation of general public, as can be seen in encouraging reviews published in leading dailies. Commenting on the effectiveness of the App, PV Narayanamoorthy, a veteran in the field of media planning and advertising effectiveness, said, "I think this is probably the first app in India dealing with tax queries. All your tax issues and queries will be answered by qualified experts and in real time basis." The team also plans to launch several more attractive offers, starting with this 'Freedom Offer', which is being launched to also coincide with the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2020.

About JJ Tax JJ Tax is a new chat-based app that was launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation and allied solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time. You can explore more features of the app here – App Store: apps.apple.com/in/app/jj-tax/id1509309456 Play Store: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.app To know more, please visit www.jjfintax.com. Email: jjfintax@gmail.com YouTube: bit.ly/36taGyY LinkedIn: bit.ly/3d02LLX Facebook: bit.ly/2Zxqzmv Instagram: bit.ly/36qqcvC Image 1: Service Menu of JJ Tax App Image 2: Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya, who launched the JJ Tax App PWR PWR