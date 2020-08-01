Left Menu
Sonalika Leads Industry Performance with Ever Highest 71.7% Domestic Growth in July 2020

01-08-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Speaking on the performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "Happy to share that we have recorded highest ever domestic growth of 71.7% in July'20 beating industry growth with overall sales at 10,223 tractors. This consistent performance, creating new record high and gaining market share is a testimony of our strong foundation and investment in world's no.1 vertical integrated plant, largest channel partners, technology savvy supply chain and best team. We have launched new tractors with advanced technology features at the same cost of current products, thus helping the farmers to upgrade & enhance their productivity and income."He added, "Our cumulative domestic growth (April-Jul) is at 17.7%, which is highest in the entire tractor industry. This superlative performance is resultant of our strategy to continue launching new tractors customized to meet various geographic and application specific requirements of the farmers across globe. We have been consistently growing amidst the prevailing situation with 25% growth (deliveries) in May'20 and 55% growth (Billing) in June'20 and 71.7% growth (Billing) in July'20. We look forward to the uptick in demand and continue our growth momentum by surpassing industry growth in the forthcoming festive season as well." Image 1: Multiple Sonalika Tractor Image 2: Executive Director, Sonalika Group, Mr. Raman Mittal PWRPWR

