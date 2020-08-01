Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECoR urges people not to obstruct trial run of goods trains on Haridaspur-Paradip line

The appeal by ECoR comes a day after the trial run of a goods train was halted at Nuagaon in Kendrapara district as local people blocked the tracks for around two hours demanding immediate start of passenger train services on the route. The 82 kilometre-long railway line connects the mineral belt of the state with the port town of Paradip.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:11 IST
ECoR urges people not to obstruct trial run of goods trains on Haridaspur-Paradip line

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday appealed to people to enable trial run of goods trains on the new Haridaspur-Paradip line in Odisha as it will make the tracks fit for operating passenger trains on the route in the near future. The appeal by ECoR comes a day after the trial run of a goods train was halted at Nuagaon in Kendrapara district as local people blocked the tracks for around two hours demanding immediate start of passenger train services on the route.

The 82 kilometre-long railway line connects the mineral belt of the state with the port town of Paradip. Work on the much-awaited Haridaspur-Paradip line, which also brings Kendrapara district on the railway map, is almost complete and trial run of goods trains started on July 31, the ECoR said in a statement.

"Trial run of goods trains is a pre-step to culminate in running of passenger trains till the essential safety works are completed and passenger facilities are created," it said. Obstructing trial runs of goods train as happened on Friday will push the whole process of making this line fit for passenger trains farther into the future, the statement said.

"ECoR, therefore, appeals to you to enable these goods train trial runs so that the line can be made fit for running passenger trains in the near future," it added. Paradip-Haridaspur railway line project was sanctioned in 1996 and its foundation stone was laid in 1999. However, the completion of the project was delayed by almost two decades.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Lewis out to power Mariners against A's

When the Seattle Mariners called up Kyle Lewis last September, he hit home runs in his first three major-league games, joining Colorados Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish that feat. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has shown ear...

SC stays bail granted to ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in money laundering case

The Supreme Court has stayed the bail granted to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL. A bench comprising justices Arun M...

New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Trinidad and Tobago PM sure of CPL going ahead without any glitch

Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has said he is hopeful the upcoming Caribbean Premier League CPL would go ahead without any glitch. The CPL is slated to be played from August 18 to September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020