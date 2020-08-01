Bayer CropScience provides 5,500 litres Deltamethrin for locust control activities
"Since chemical control measures are highly effective for locust management, Bayer CropScience is supporting the government initiative by providing 5,500 litres of Deltamethrin for locust control activities in the states of Rajasthan and Punjab," a company statement said. These activities will help curb the spread of locusts to bordering districts in northern Gujarat, it added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:12 IST
Bayer CropScience Ltd on Saturday said it has provided 5,500 litres of Deltamethrin chemical for locust control activities in Rajasthan and Punjab. "Since chemical control measures are highly effective for locust management, Bayer CropScience is supporting the government initiative by providing 5,500 litres of Deltamethrin for locust control activities in the states of Rajasthan and Punjab," a company statement said.
These activities will help curb the spread of locusts to bordering districts in northern Gujarat, it added. Deltamethrin is a space spray formulation used for the control of flying insect pests by thermal or ULV (ultra-low volume) fogging. It has proven beneficial during emergency situations such as the current locust attacks.
Deltamethrin 1.25 ULV is globally recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for locust control and was also approved in March 2020 by the Registration Committee for locust control in India. "Locust swarms can stretch across miles and are large and aggressive. Considering this, the government's locust control drive includes the use of effective products and formulations, new vehicles, ULV sprayers, drones and helicopters," the statement said. India is one of the first countries to approve the use of drones for locust control. On drone-based spraying activities, Bayer said it is partnering independently with multiple drone technology providers for locust control activities in Rajasthan, one of the worst-affected states. These chemical spray trials are also being conducted in collaboration with the State Agricultural Universities in Rajasthan to generate data on effective locust control, the statement said.
ALSO READ
BJP has breached trust of people. Audio clip reveals horse trading deal: Cong leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan crisis.
Rajasthan political crisis: Cong accuses BJP of being involved in horse trading
Dark chapter in history of democracy: Cong leader Surjewala on audio tape pertaining to horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.
I am ready to face any probe: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Cong allegations on Rajasthan crisis.
Acts outside the House are not violation of anti-defection law, Congress dissident MLAs' advocate Harish Salve argues in Rajasthan HC.