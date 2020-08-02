Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook bows to Brazil judge, blocks 12 accounts worldwide

While Twitter said then the decision was “disproportionated” under Brazil's freedom of speech rules and that it would appeal, the targeted profiles were disabled. Moraes is overseeing a controversial investigation to determine whether some of Bolsonaro's most ardent allies are running a social media network aimed at spreading threats and fake news against Supreme Court justices.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:18 IST
Facebook bows to Brazil judge, blocks 12 accounts worldwide

Facebook announced Saturday it has obeyed a Brazilian judge's order for a worldwide block on the accounts of 12 of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters who are under investigation for allegedly running a fake news network. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Friday night that the company had failed to fully comply with a previous ruling ordering the accounts to be shut down, saying they were still online and publishing by changing their registration to locations outside Brazil.

Facebook issued a statement saying it complied due to the threat of criminal liability for an employee in Brazil. But it called the new order “extreme,” saying it poses a “threat to freedom of expression outside of Brazil's jurisdiction and conflicting with laws and jurisdictions worldwide.” The company said it would appeal to the full court.

Facebook also argued it had complied with the previous order by “restricting the ability for the target Pages and Profiles to be seen from IP locations in Brazil”. “People from IP locations in Brazil were not capable of seeing these Pages and Profiles even if the targets had changed their IP location”, the company said.

Moraes said that Facebook ought to pay $ 367,000 in penalties for not complying with his previous decision during the last eight days. He also had ruled Twitter should block the accounts. While Twitter said then the decision was “disproportionated” under Brazil's freedom of speech rules and that it would appeal, the targeted profiles were disabled.

Moraes is overseeing a controversial investigation to determine whether some of Bolsonaro's most ardent allies are running a social media network aimed at spreading threats and fake news against Supreme Court justices. The probe is one of the main points of confrontation between Bolsonaro and the Supreme Court.

The president himself filed a lawsuit last week demanding the accounts to be unblocked..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.MTVs VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown musicPop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two ...

Sports News Roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th; Celtics G Smart fined $15K for criticizing officials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...

Peel-Works plans to raise USD 50 mn to fund growth plans

Technology-driven distribution firm Peel-Works Pvt Ltd is looking to raise USD 50 million approx Rs 375 crore over the next 12 months to fund its growth plans. Peel Works, which supplies goods - food, grocery and consumer products - to smal...

Canadiens outlast Penguins in OT to take series opener

Jeff Petry scored at 1357 of overtime Saturday to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of a qualifying round series in Toronto. On the winner, Brendan Gallaghers centering pass was deflected toward th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020