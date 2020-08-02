Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin recalls 35,928 bottles of generic antibiotic drug in the US

As per the latest Enforcement Report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based company is recalling Cefdinir for oral suspension USP, 250 mg/5mL, packaged in 60 ml bottles. The lot has been manufactured at Lupin's Mandideep (Madhya Pradesh) manufacturing facility, and then supplied to company's Baltimore-based arm, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, which has initiated the country wide recall on July 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:55 IST
Lupin recalls 35,928 bottles of generic antibiotic drug in the US
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Drug major Lupin is recalling 35,928 bottles of a generic antibiotic drug in the US market following unfavourable result in retention samples, the US health regulator said in a report. As per the latest Enforcement Report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based company is recalling Cefdinir for oral suspension USP, 250 mg/5mL, packaged in 60 ml bottles.

The lot has been manufactured at Lupin's Mandideep (Madhya Pradesh) manufacturing facility, and then supplied to company's Baltimore-based arm, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, which has initiated the country wide recall on July 2. As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the specific lot due to "out-of-specification (OOS) result observed in an assay test of retention samples." Cefdinir is an antibiotic used to treat pneumonia, otitis media, strep throat, and cellulitis.

The ongoing voluntary recall has been classified as class II recall. As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The company did not elaborate if the product is also sold in India. A mail sent to the company in this regard remained unanswered. Usually, drug firms cater to the domestic market from separate manufacturing plants. The USFDA approved facilities are specifically utilised to cater to US, the largest market for pharmaceutical products in the world. As per an earlier report of the regulator, the Mumbai-based firm is also in the process of recalling 4,92,858 bottles of Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in 500 mg and 1,000 strengths due to possibility of the affected lot containing cancer causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, Yogi govt over economy, employment issues

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said th...

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of the securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market. In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest EoI from agencies to develop the virt...

Giants' Samardzija looks to add Rangers to list of victims

Two pitchers -- one with fond memories of June 2015, the other not so much -- meet for the first time Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-game series. The game pits Giants 35-year-old rig...

Sports News Roundup: Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open; Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020