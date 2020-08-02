Left Menu
GOQii plans expansion to Japan, SE Asia by year-end

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 16:58 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Healthcare platform GOQii is planning to expand its operations to international markets like the UK, Japan and Southeast Asian countries, taking its smart wearables and ecosystem of offerings to these countries, by the end of the year, a top company official said. The company, which has launched two new devices featuring temperature monitor and integrated pulse oximeter in the past few weeks, said it has seen a massive jump in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...there are plans to go outside of India, and we are talking and looking at Southeast Asia, UK and Japan. Our key goal was to focus on India... International markets, we are hoping (to enter by) end of the year because we are waiting for the lockdowns and travel restrictions to get over," GOQii CEO Vishal Gondal told PTI. He added that COVID-19 is bringing in a long-term change in behaviour and people are now keen on monitoring their vital statistics on their own.

"We will work with partners. One of our partners, Mitsui is also an investor in GOQii and they already own a lot of healthcare assets across the world. We are working very closely with them," he said. Gondal said one reason the company's hardware is more affordable than competition is because it makes the revenue on the engagement.

"We make our revenues from the engagement on the platform, through coaching, on health store...Our bigger play is how you engage (with the ecosystem)," he noted. While Gondal declined to comment on the company's revenue, he said the sales have seen a boost. "COVID has accelerated our business plans by 10 times...We will see anything from a 200-300 per cent growth," he added.

Gondal noted that GOQii has a strong focus on consumers' data protection and privacy. "All our servers are located in India, data is stored in India and we are complying with regulations...individuals want to know where their data is being stored and we feel this is only going to increase as consumers get more conscious about data privacy and data security," he said. GOQii has unveiled a new Smart Vital Watch with integrated pulse oximeter to measure SPO2 (blood oxygen), blood pressure, pulse and body temperature as part of its efforts to assist in early detection and management of COVID-19.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is also the brand ambassador for GOQii, has donated the smartwatches to Mumbai Police. GOQii will also launch a specialised application and dashboard to enable remote monitoring for COVID Care Centres and home quarantine solutions for housing societies.

Previously, GOQii has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study for the early detection of COVID-19 infections based on data collected by its wearables. Thryve focuses on aggregation and analysis of health data generated by wearables, medical devices and other health data sources. The company is working with the German government on preventing COVID-19 spread through wearable devices. GOQii Smart Vital, priced at Rs 5,999, will be available for order from the GOQii App and will be soon available on other online platforms. It is only a screening device and not a medical device, and is recommended that it be used for screening purposes only. All data collected by GOQii is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR and relevant data privacy guidelines.

