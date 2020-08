BRIEF-Microsoft Says To Continue Discussions On Potential Tiktok Purchase In U.S.

Microsoft Corp: * MICROSOFT SAYS TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS ON POTENTIAL TIKTOK PURCHASE IN THE UNITED STATES - BLOG

* MICROSOFT SAYS FOLLOWING CONVERSATION BETWEEN CEO SATYA NADELLA AND TRUMP, CO PREPARED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS TO EXPLORE PURCHASE OF TIKTOK IN U.S. * MICROSOFT SAYS "FULLY APPRECIATES THE IMPORTANCE OF ADDRESSING THE PRESIDENT’S CONCERNS"

* MICROSOFT SAYS IT IS COMMITTED TO ACQUIRING TIKTOK SUBJECT TO A COMPLETE SECURITY REVIEW * MICROSOFT SAYS WILL MOVE QUICKLY TO PURSUE DISCUSSIONS WITH TIKTOK’S PARENT COMPANY, BYTEDANCE, IN A MATTER OF WEEKS

* MICROSOFT SAYS WILL MOVE QUICKLY TO IN ANY EVENT COMPLETING DISCUSSIONS NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 * MICROSOFT SAYS DISCUSSIONS WITH BYTEDANCE WILL BUILD UPON NOTIFICATION MADE BY MICROSOFT, BYTEDANCE TO COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN U.S.

* MICROSOFT-COS PROVIDED INTENT NOTICE TO EXPLORE PRELIMINARY PROPOSAL THAT'LL INVOLVE PURCHASE OF TIKTOK SERVICE IN U.S, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND * MICROSOFT- MICROSOFT MAY INVITE OTHER AMERICAN INVESTORS TO PARTICIPATE ON A MINORITY BASIS IN PURCHASE

* MICROSOFT- WOULD ENSURE THAT ALL PRIVATE DATA OF TIKTOK’S AMERICAN USERS IS TRANSFERRED TO AND REMAINS IN THE UNITED STATES * MICROSOFT- DISCUSSIONS ARE PRELIMINARY AND THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT A TRANSACTION WHICH INVOLVES MICROSOFT WILL PROCEED Source: https://bit.ly/33kAqOs Further company coverage: