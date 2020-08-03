Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasken appoints Edwin Moses as President and COO

Sasken Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Edwin Moses as President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Rajiv C Mody.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:55 IST
Sasken appoints Edwin Moses as President and COO
The company employs 1,600 people operating from India, Finland, USA and Germany. Image Credit: ANI

Sasken Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Edwin Moses as President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Rajiv C Mody. He will assume responsibility immediately for worldwide sales, global delivery, practice and R&D, marketing and other business enabling functions.

Moses brings 35-plus years of deep cross-functional leadership experience across a diverse array of markets and industries. Till recently, he was with Oracle Corporation as the Group Vice President for financial services global business unit (FSGBU) business. In his earlier stint with Sasken, he led the worldwide marketing and sales for the company's products division during 2001-08.

"Moses is an accomplished industry leader who has driven and executed global growth and transformation initiatives in complex markets and operating environments," said Mody. "We believe his strong track record of driving strategic alignment and accountability, also championing operational excellence across the organisation, will lead our concerted efforts to grow multi-year, sustainable revenue streams. Moses will drive this transformation from here on," he said in a statement.

Sasken is a specialist in product engineering and digital transformation, providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in semiconductor, automotive, industrials, consumer electronics, enterprise devices, SatCom and transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, the company has transformed businesses of 100-plus Fortune 500 companies, powering more than a billion devices through its services and IP. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian ministers in hospital as virus cases breach 50,000 for fifth day

Indias interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the countrys daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday.The country reported 52,972 new confirmed infections in the past 24 ...

Sebi extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts till Oct 31 amid COVID-19

Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts by three months till October 31 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, though a squeeze on crowded short positions left the dollar clinging to a tentative bounce....

NHL roundup: Korpisalo gets Jackets' 1st playoff shutout

Cam Atkinson scored early in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets got a historic performance in net to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 in the opener of a best-of-five qualifying series in Toronto on Sunday night. Joonas Korpisa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020