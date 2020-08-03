Left Menu
FoodServiceDirect.com taps Unbxd's AI to power digital transformation across B2B and B2C

PTI | Sanmateo | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:21 IST
FoodServiceDirect.com taps Unbxd's AI to power digital transformation across B2B and B2C

SAN MATEO, California, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution is changing the way shoppers buy groceries online on FoodServiceDirect.com (FSD). Unbxd, with its strong AI and ML capabilities, is able to provide highly relevant, personalized, and simple purchase experiences for both B2B and B2C customers. With Unbxd, FSD is going to ensure that shoppers find the most relevant products across the purchase journey. Unbxd's self-learning AI models power the search and merchandising processes to match the intent of the shopper to the search results.

"We were looking for a solution that was easy to integrate with while hosting our eCommerce on Magento(Adobe Commerce). The search solution had to be fast and agile. The AI capabilities Unbxd demonstrated and offered made for an obvious choice," says Adeel Murtaza, Head of eCommerce Technology at FoodServiceDirect.com. Unbxd's 50+ AI models, facets, and filters help in delivering a context-aware search. Unbxd shortens the path-to-purchase and uplifts conversions with slick visual autosuggest and inline add-to-cart functionalities thereby enhancing the overall online shopping experience.

Unbxd Founder & CEO Pavan Sondur says, "We are thrilled to help Unilever's FSD platform to deliver a personalized digital experience to its online shoppers. This transformation has come at a very apt time when everyone is heading the eCommerce way to buy essentials." He adds, "Grocery is a key segment for us and we are bringing the offline convenience to the online mode of buying." About FoodServiceDirect.com: FSD is one of the leading US-based online foodservice distributors offering B2B and B2C buyers an ever-expanding digital storefront for bulk purchases. Unilever is one of the current stakeholders in the platform. With over 250,000 SKUs, FSD's online catalog is stocked with a variety of foodservice and grocery products, alongside environmentally friendly disposable products and supplies. About Unbxd: Unbxd is an AI-powered eCommerce search solution that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across site search, browse, and recommendation purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution can be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

