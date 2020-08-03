Bajaj Auto July sales drop 33 pc to 2.55 lakh units

Left Menu
Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 33 per cent fall in its total July sales at 2.55 lakh units as compared to 3.81 lakh units in the same period a year ago.

Commerical vehicle sales in domestic market dipped 81 pc last month.. Image Credit: ANI

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 33 per cent fall in its total July sales at 2.55 lakh units as compared to 3.81 lakh units in the same period a year ago. Domestic sales were down 23 per cent at 1.58 lakh units as against 2.05 lakh units in July 2019, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said in a statement.

Two-wheeler sales stood at 2.38 lakh units last year, marking a decline of 26 per cent, as compared to 3.22 lakh sold in July last year. Total commercial vehicle sales were at 17,276 units as against 59,320 units in the same month last year, down 71 per cent.

Exports in July declined 45 per cent to 96,856 units as against 1,76 lakh units in the corresponding month last year. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic led to countrywide lockdown with containment and precautionary measures which resulted in disrupted supply lines and a sharp decline in overall demand.

Bajaj Auto has reported 53 per cent fall in its standalone profit for the April to June at Rs 528 crore as compared to Rs 1,126 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. (ANI)

