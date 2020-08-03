Hong Kong shares end lower; HSBC drags after profit slump

Hong Kong shares closed down on Monday on weak global sentiment, with U.S. lawmakers struggling to agree to a new stimulus plan, and after a bigger-than-expected drop in profit at HSBC pulled the bank's shares sharply lower.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 137.22 points or 0.56% at 24,458.13.

** Investor sentiment across the region was mixed as U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, as the outlook for the world's largest economy dimmed.

** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.07% to 10,033.2, outperforming the main index after China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July as domestic demand continued to improve after the coronavirus crisis.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC Holdings ended 4.43% lower after the bank reported a 65% slump in first-half pre-tax profit. The bank's shares had earlier fallen as much as 5.72% to HK$32.95, their lowest level since March 2009.

** HSBC shares were the biggest loser on the Hang Seng index on Monday. The top gainer on the index was WH Group Ltd, which added 2.03%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.75% at 3,367.97 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.62%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.24%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9769 per U.S. dollar at 08:16 GMT, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.9745.