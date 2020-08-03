Cruise with confidence on Jalesh Cruises from 6th November 2020

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:18 IST
- 'Indian Government announces commencement of cruises from October 2020' - ' Jalesh Cruises offers FREE COVID-19 rapid testing to all its passengers' MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After four months of the country experiencing lockdown, home confinement, restricted movements and no summer vacations, it is now time for some unbelievably good news. As part of its Mission Begin Again, the Indian Government has announced that it will permit cruise ships to commence sailing from 1st October. In the light of this major development, Jalesh Cruises announces the commencement of its cruise MV Karnika from Friday 6th November 2020. In line with its commitment to its valued passengers to offer an enjoyable, safe and secure holiday in your home (away from home) on the sea, Jalesh Cruises will offer all passengers FREE rapid COVID-19 and all other flu related testing at the time of embarkation. Passengers will receive their test results in 15 minutes, board the ship without any fears or worries and set sail into the blue sea and the bright horizon.

Start planning the much deserved and well-earned break aboard the magnificent MV Karnika, starting November 2020. Choose a cruise in India with family members or friends to put the worry of the last four months behind and create fresh, new, happy and memorable moments with Indian Cruise line Jalesh Cruises, which offers an international experience while cruising within India. Jalesh Cruises invites Indians to hop on board its premium cruise Karnika and have a wonderful vacation without any fear. Karnika is a home away from home with the best in class amenities and offers the option of discovering the beauty of one's own country India while sailing in the lap of comfort.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Jalesh Cruises said, "The announcement by the Indian Government to permit sailing by cruise companies comes as a fresh breath of air to all of us. We have been waiting to set sail with passengers and we eagerly await November. The health and safety of our passengers and our crew has been and will always be our priority. I would like to reassure our valued guests that they would not find a safer and cleaner ship than Karnika. We eagerly wait to welcome guests on board Karnika with open arms and promise them an experience that will wipe away the gloom of the last few months. Our guests will return home invigorated, refreshed and all charged up after their oceanic voyage." In addition to excellent accommodation, dining, entertainment and leisure offerings, Karnika is proud of its first-rate hygiene and security practices. MV Karnika has been in Mumbai, India since 12 March 2020 and has been in India ever since.

About Jalesh Cruises Jalesh Cruises is the owner and operator of India's premiere cruise liner - Karnika, which commenced operations from 17th April 2019 in Mumbai. Jalesh Cruises, is India's first multi-destination cruise line that has world-class entertainment shows, activities and exotic authentic cuisines packed with international hospitality on the high sea. The cruise is designed and customized especially for the Indian audience to experience the flavor of Indian and International culture, food & hospitality while sailing in India. For further information, please visit: https://jaleshcruises.com/ PWR PWR

