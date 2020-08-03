Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of India shares gain over 3 pc as Q1 net profit rises over three-fold

Shares of Bank of India (BoI) on Monday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported over three-fold rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:26 IST
Bank of India shares gain over 3 pc as Q1 net profit rises over three-fold
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BankofIndia_IN)

Shares of Bank of India (BoI) on Monday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported over three-fold rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 30. The stock rose 2.02 per cent to close at Rs 48.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.47 per cent to Rs 50.15.

On the NSE, it gained 3.18 per cent to close at Rs 48.55. In traded volume terms, 10.58 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore units on the NSE during the day. State-owned Bank of India on Monday reported over three-fold rise in net profit to Rs 843.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, as pressure of bad loans eased.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 242.60 crore in the April-June period of 2019-20. The total income during the period under review increased to Rs 11,941.52 crore, from Rs 11,526.95 crore in the year-ago period, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

On the assets front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 13.91 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 as against 16.50 per cent in the same period a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 3.58 per cent from 5.79 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

As a result, the provisioning for bad loans declined to Rs 766.62 crore during April-June of this fiscal from Rs 1,873.28 crore in the same period a year ago..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Alan Parker dies at 76; 'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Mississippi Burning, dies at 76British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from Bugsy Malone, a gangster comedy featuring children ...

Afghan forces besiege jail seized by Islamic State, hundreds of prisoners missing

Afghan security forces laid siege to a prison seized by Islamic State fighters in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, with at least 29 people killed after the militants overnight assault led to a mass jailbreak. More than 300 prisoners...

Science News Roundup: Scientists create artificial skin able to feel; NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA astronauts cap historic odyssey aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsuleU.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon,...

PM Modi and President of Afghanistan exchange greetings on Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani had a telephonic conversation today. Both leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid ul Adha. President Ghani thanked Prime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020