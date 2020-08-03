Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 death toll rises to 9

One more person died due to COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, taking the death toll in the Union territory to nine, officials said. A 65-year-old man, a resident of Bhatu Bashi died this morning at G B Pant Hospital, here, the officials said, adding that he was a diabetic patient.

The union territory has reported 734 COVID-19 cases till Sunday. Meanwhile, in view of the spike of COVID-19 cases, the South Andaman district administration has announced lockdown in the district from midnight of August 4 till August 11, officials said.

Port Blair is in the South Andaman district. An order issued by the District Magistrate South Andaman said all shops and establishments will remain closed from August 4 midnight till August 11 except for ration shops, milk, bakery, vegetable shops, meat shops, medical pharmacy stores and petrol pumps.

The South Andaman district administration also announced new containment zones in Dairy Farm, Junglighat, Garacharma, Bhatu Basti, Haddo, Prothrapur and Shore Point, an official said.