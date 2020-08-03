Left Menu
Development News Edition

85 pc work on Kailash Mansarovar route completed: Gadkari

In addition, work is on in full swing on the Chardham project entailing a cost of about Rs 12,000 crore, the road transport and highways minister said while addressing an event through video conferencing. "85 per cent work on Kailash Mansarovar route via Pithoragarh has been completed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:32 IST
85 pc work on Kailash Mansarovar route completed: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said massive work is underway for highways construction and almost 85 per cent work has been completed on the Kailash Mansarovar route via Pithoragarh. In addition, work is on in full swing on the Chardham project entailing a cost of about Rs 12,000 crore, the road transport and highways minister said while addressing an event through video conferencing.

"85 per cent work on Kailash Mansarovar route via Pithoragarh has been completed. Once it is completed, I will take Prime Minister to Mansarovar via Pithoragarh," Gadkari said. The minister had recently complimented the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for completing the work of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh, popularly known as Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, which will ease the journey of pilgrims.

The newly built 80-km strategically crucial stretch connects the Lipulekh pass at a height of 17,000 feet along the border with China in Uttarakhand with Dharchula. With the completion of this project, the arduous trek through treacherous high-altitude terrain can be avoided by the pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the period of journey will be reduced by many days.

At present, travel to Kailash Mansarovar takes around two to three weeks through Sikkim or Nepal routes. Lipulekh route had a trek of 90 km through high altitude terrain and the elderly yatris faced lot of difficulties. Now, this yatra will get completed by vehicles.

The Darchula - Lipulekh road is an extension of the Pithoragarh-Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh road. It originates from Ghatiabagarh and terminates at Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Kailash Mansarovar. In this 80-km road, the altitude rises from 6,000 feet to 17,060 feet. Gadkari also said work is on in full swing on the Rs 12,000 crore Chardham project that proposes to provide all-weather connectivity to Yamnotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath through 826 kms highways.

Last month, to fast-track Chardham project, Gadkari had urged the Uttarakhand chief minister to expedite land acquisition and environment clearances for the crucial plan..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Washington to sign WR Inman

The Washington Football Team is set to sign veteran Dontrelle Inman to bolster a depleted wide receiver unit, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal for the 31-year-old wideout is pending a physical.Inman finished the 2019 s...

Just because there is SOP, I won't lock myself in room: Arun Lal

Bengal coach Arun Lal, who has conquered the dreaded cancer will not remain confined in his room just because BCCI has laid down a set of SOPs for domestic teams. The BCCI released its SOP for state associations where people have 60, especi...

No compromise on territorial integrity: India to China during 5th round of military talks

The Indian army has categorically conveyed to Chinas PLA at the fifth round of military talks it will not compromise on Indias territorial integrity, and clearly said disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso and a few other friction points ...

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Isaias was forecast to return to hurricane strength on Monday before making landfall in the Carolinas, where coastal residents were warned to brace for flooding rains and storm surge. The US National Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane warn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020