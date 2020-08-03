Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK shares surge as upbeat factory activity data lifts global sentiment; HSBC drags

London's FTSE 100 posted its best session in seven weeks on Monday as an uptick in UK factory activity tied in with similar data from Germany and United States to raise economic recovery hopes, although HSBC's slide after results capped gains.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:38 IST
UK shares surge as upbeat factory activity data lifts global sentiment; HSBC drags

London's FTSE 100 posted its best session in seven weeks on Monday as an uptick in UK factory activity tied in with similar data from Germany and United States to raise economic recovery hopes, although HSBC's slide after results capped gains. Lender HSBC slid 2.9% to its lowest since 2009 as the coronavirus crisis saw it flag mounting bad debt charges and miss profit expectations, sending the FTSE 100 to its lowest since mid-May, before sentiment turned.

After marking its worst week since mid-June on Friday, the blue-chips index closed up 2.3%. Data showed British manufacturing output last month grew at its fastest pace in nearly three years, while Germany reported an expansion for the first time since 2018. Earlier in the day, China - one of UK's major trading partners, also reported growth in factory output.

In the United States, a survey showed manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July despite a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases. "The risk of further restrictions and lockdowns will continue to be a huge cloud of uncertainty for many industries, but after months of disruption, there may be a sense of relief at this data," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

Material stocks were the biggest boosts as iron ore prices rose, followed by the healthcare sector. AstraZeneca jumped 2.8%. The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 rose 1.3%, breaking a three-session losing streak.

A rally in UK stock markets had stalled in July as confidence in a post-pandemic economic recovery was dulled by dour corporate forecasts and fears of a second COVID-19 wave. All eyes will be on a Bank of England policy meeting later in the week, where it is expected to shed more light on the pace of an expected economic rebound.

In results-driven moves, engineering firm Senior Plc and insurer Hiscox slumped 15.1% and 3.4%, respectively, after swinging to a first-half loss.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associ...

Why is TN govt opposing parole application by Rajiv case life

The Madras High Court on Monday wondered why the Tamil Nadu government was opposing the parole application moved by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict A G Perarivalan, while the state cabinet has recommended the release of all sev...

One Indian among 8 dead in Nepal landslide

At least eight people, including an Indian national, have died due to a landslide in Melamchi of Sindhupalchok District in central Nepal on Monday morning. Another Indian national who was pulled alive from rubble has been flown into a priva...

Stalin speaks to Modi on OBC reservation

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota AIQ and urged implementing a Madras High Court direction to Central government on the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020