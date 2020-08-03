Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandhan Bank promoter reduces stake to 40 pc; sells shares worth over Rs 10,550 cr

Transaction, the shareholding of NOFHC in the bank has been reduced to 40 per cent of the total paid-up voting capital of the bank which is in compliance with aforesaid guidelines and the licensing conditions of the bank," the filing said. Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh told PTI that the shares were sold at an average price of Rs 313.35 apiece and the investors include GIC Singapore, Temasek and BlackRock.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:42 IST
Bandhan Bank promoter reduces stake to 40 pc; sells shares worth over Rs 10,550 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bandhan Bank's holding company BFHL on Monday sold 20.95 per cent stake worth over Rs 10,550 crore as part of complying with regulatory requirements. Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd (BFHL) has offloaded more than 33.73 crore shares in the secondary market.

BFHL -- the Non-Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) of the lender -- was required to reduce its excess shareholding to 40 per cent of the paid-up voting capital of the bank. "In order to be fully compliant with the Licensing Guidelines, the NOFHC has today i.e. August 3, 2020 informed the bank that it has diluted its excess shareholding of 20.95 per cent i.e. 33,73,67,189 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up in the bank through secondary market sale," the bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges. "Consequent to the... transaction, the shareholding of NOFHC in the bank has been reduced to 40 per cent of the total paid-up voting capital of the bank which is in compliance with aforesaid guidelines and the licensing conditions of the bank," the filing said.

Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh told PTI that the shares were sold at an average price of Rs 313.35 apiece and the investors include GIC Singapore, Temasek and BlackRock. On the basis of the average price, the stake sale would be worth a little over Rs 10,571 crore.

Following the amalgamation of GRUH Finance Ltd with the bank effective from October 17, 2019 and issuance of fresh equity shares to shareholders of GRUH on October 21, 2019, BFHL's shareholding in the bank had come down from 82.26 per cent to 60.96 per cent. With Monday's transaction, promoter entity BFHL's stake has come down to 40 per cent.

BFHL has been exploring options to bring down the stake to the prescribed 40 per cent limit to meet the regulator's guidelines, the lender had said in its latest annual report Bandhan Bank had commenced operations as a universal bank in August 2015. Last October, the Reserve Bank of India had imposed a monetary fine of Rs 1 crore on the bank for failure to bring down the holding company's stake to the prescribed level within a stipulated time frame. Bandhan Financial Services Ltd (BFSL) is the parent of BFHL. Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) holds about 8 per cent in BFSL. Other investors in BFSL include International Finance Corporation, FIG Investment Company and Caladium Investment Pte (affiliate of Singapore's GIC).

On Monday, shares of the bank slumped more than 10 per cent to close at Rs 308.65 on BSE.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associ...

Why is TN govt opposing parole application by Rajiv case life

The Madras High Court on Monday wondered why the Tamil Nadu government was opposing the parole application moved by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict A G Perarivalan, while the state cabinet has recommended the release of all sev...

One Indian among 8 dead in Nepal landslide

At least eight people, including an Indian national, have died due to a landslide in Melamchi of Sindhupalchok District in central Nepal on Monday morning. Another Indian national who was pulled alive from rubble has been flown into a priva...

Stalin speaks to Modi on OBC reservation

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota AIQ and urged implementing a Madras High Court direction to Central government on the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020