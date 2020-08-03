Left Menu
COVID-19: Hyderabad international airport gets mass fever screening system

The Union health ministry has provided the Hyderabad international airport a mass fever screening system, funded by the UNICEF, to enhance the efficacy of the screening process amid the coronavirus pandemic, its operator GHIAL said on Monday.

Updated: 03-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"With an objective of enhancing the efficacy of the screening process, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in coordination with Asian Development Bank, has provided Hyderabad International Airport with a state-of-the-art Thermal Scanner - a Mass Fever Screening System, funded by UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund)," GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) said in a release. "This system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature. The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention," it said.

The scanner will be used by health officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare working at the airport, it added. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 amid the pandemic. However, special international charter flights, permitted by aviation regulator DGCA, have been operating as usual.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the pandemic. The airlines have been allowed to operate only a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. However, the occupancy rate in domestic flights has been around 50-60 per cent since May 25.

