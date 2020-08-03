Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's upgrades Yes Bank by a notch following capital raising; outlook stable

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to 'B3' from 'Caa1' after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising. "As a result, Moody's expects to lower support assumption in Yes Bank's rating to moderate from high, as currently assumed, in line with the level assumed for Yes Bank's other Indian peers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:29 IST
Moody's upgrades Yes Bank by a notch following capital raising; outlook stable

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to 'B3' from 'Caa1' after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising. Despite the upgrade, Yes Bank still remains under non-investment grade.

Obligations rated 'B' are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk, while those rated 'Caa' are judged to be speculative of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk. The outlook on Yes Bank's ratings where applicable is changed to stable from positive, Moody's said in a statement.

"Moody's has also upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN (medium-term note) programme rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1," it said. Giving rationale for rating action, the rating agency said Yes Bank's successful equity capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore (about USD 2 billion) has bolstered its solvency and is the main driver of the ratings upgrade.

The successful equity raising showcases Yes Bank's regained access to external market funds, which is a result of its improving financial strength and will support depositor confidence, it said. "Following the capital increase, the bank's Common Equity Tier-1 ratio will more than double to 13.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent based on the bank's capital position at the end of June 2020, bringing its capitalisation largely in line with its private sector peers," it said.

The significantly improved solvency ratio strengthens the bank's resilience to potential asset quality risks resulting from the ongoing impact of the economic slowdown and coronavirus-related disruptions on the Indian economy, it said. Yes Bank continues to benefit from liquidity support of around Rs 25,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as of July 28, 2020. In March 2020, the bank had received a total of Rs 50,000 crore in liquidity support from the RBI.

The agency expects that as the bank's operations normalise, the extraordinary government support will reduce, it said. "As a result, Moody's expects to lower support assumption in Yes Bank's rating to moderate from high, as currently assumed, in line with the level assumed for Yes Bank's other Indian peers. A change in the support assumption to moderate may result in a one notch uplift to the bank's ratings," it said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Left leader Mohammed Salim test positive; Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in self-isolation

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and CPIM politburo member Mohammed Salim were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for COVID-19 as a rapid spike in cases took the tally in the country to over 18 lakh on Monday. I have just test...

US STOCKS-Microsoft, Apple lift Wall St as investors await stimulus

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as a rebound in multi-billion dollar deals, including Microsofts pursuit of TikToks U.S. operations, lifted sentiment as efforts to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill resumed.Microsoft jumped 4 on ...

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associ...

Why is TN govt opposing parole application by Rajiv case life

The Madras High Court on Monday wondered why the Tamil Nadu government was opposing the parole application moved by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict A G Perarivalan, while the state cabinet has recommended the release of all sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020