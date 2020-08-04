Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITC’s Bhadrachalam facility gets 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating by CII

The 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating is given to industries for demonstrating leadership and commitment towards environment conservation by CII as part of its Green Company rating system with a comprehensive framework that evaluates performance of green features of companies on 10 broad green parameters. These parameters include energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, green supply chain, product stewardship and life cycle assessment, innovation for environment and green infrastructure, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:40 IST
ITC’s Bhadrachalam facility gets 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating by CII

ITC on Tuesday said its paperboards and specialty papers business integrated facility at Bhadrachalam, Telangana, has been conferred the 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre, as part of the Green Company rating system. The 'GreenCo Platinum+' rating is given to industries for demonstrating leadership and commitment towards environment conservation by CII as part of its Green Company rating system with a comprehensive framework that evaluates performance of green features of companies on 10 broad green parameters.

These parameters include energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, green supply chain, product stewardship and life cycle assessment, innovation for environment and green infrastructure, among others. "The GreenCo Platinum Plus rating puts ITC's Bhadrachalam unit at par with green standards of other world-class facilities," the company said in a statement.

ITC Corporate Management Committee Member Sanjay Singh said, "The GreenCo Platinum + rating is a recognition of our Bhadrachalam unit's large scale efforts towards combating climate change." ITC said it has been carbon positive for 15 years, water positive for 18 years and solid waste recycling positive for 13 years..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Worst economic phase over, indicators show improvement: Finance Ministry

With gradual unlocking of COVID-19 restrictions, the worst on the economic front seems to be over as high-frequency indicators show improvement, according to the latest monthly report released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. The indi...

Sterling benefits from dollar weakness but hurdles loom

Sterling advanced on Tuesday thanks to a deepening dollar rout though concerns of a second wave of virus infections and a central bank policy meeting later this week capped gains. The pound has reversed nearly all the losses sustained again...

Kashmiris suffer most at the hands of Pakistan backed terrorists, say PoK leaders

As people in Jammu and Kashmir are observing the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, exiled political leaders and activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK have accused Islamabad of instigating unrelenting violence along the ...

COVID-19: HC extends by 45 days interim bail of 2,901 under-trial prisoners

The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended the interim bail of 2,901 undertrial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails here in the wake of the persisting coronavirus pandemic. Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in vie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020