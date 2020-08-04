Left Menu
Ashwini Tewari assumes charge as MD & CEO of SBI Card

SBI Card, the country's second largest credit card issuer, on Tuesday said Ashwini Kumar Tewari has taken over as its new managing director and chief executive officer, effective August 1.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:32 IST
Tewari has taken over the charge from Hardayal Prasad who retired on July 31, 2020, SBI Cards & Payment Services (SBI Card) said in a release.

"He has demonstrated authentic, adept leadership in diverse positions both in India and abroad, during a successful career. We are confident that he will be able to further strengthen SBI Card's market share and propel the business to new milestones," SBI's managing director (GB&S) Dinesh Khara said. Prior to taking charge at SBI Card, since April 2017, Tewari held the position of country head of US Operations at State Bank of India (SBI), based in New York. He also served as vice chairman of the SBI (California) board of directors.

"My immediate goal is to ensure sustained business performance as seen in the last two quarters, despite the challenging environment. In the long run, my endeavour would be to enable SBI Card to scale new heights along with the robust management team that has been driving the growth of this exceptional company," Tewari said. He started his banking career with SBI in 1991 as a probationary officer.

He has experience in diverse leadership roles, extending across significant business functions like credit, international and retail banking including business process re-engineering..

