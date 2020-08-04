Left Menu
US STOCKS-Futures retreat as U.S.-China tensions heat up over TikTok

Updated: 04-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:36 IST
U.S. stock futures pulled back on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuelled recession.

Friction between the world's top two economies took a back seat in the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic crushed global growth, and an escalation now would hamper the recovery of some exporters and importers and fan fears of a deeper economic slump. With Microsoft Corp looking to buy short-video app TikTok's U.S. operations, Trump said on Monday the U.S. government should get a "substantial portion" of any deal price. On Tuesday, state-backed newspaper China Daily said the country will not accept the "theft" of the technology company.

The S&P 500 closed Monday within 3% of its all-time high, powered over the past four months by a stimulus-led rebound and a rally in tech-related stocks including Apple Inc, Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc. At 7:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.2%.

Investors are now awaiting signs of progress in a fifth major coronavirus-aid bill with Congress set to resume talks on Tuesday to narrow gaping differences. In earnings-related news, insurer American International Group Inc fell 2.8% in premarket trading after posting a 56% fall in quarterly adjusted earnings.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc rose 4.7% as it raised its annual adjusted sales forecast on demand for its videogame franchises "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA 2K". Rival Activision Blizzard Inc gained 3.8% ahead of its results due after the closing bell.

Walt Disney Co, Fox Corp and Wynn Resorts Ltd are also expected to report quarterly results later in the day.

