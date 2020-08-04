Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi saves lives of stroke patients

Contrary to general perception that COVID-19 crisis has completely diverted attention of healthcare providers towards the virus infected patients, several non-COVID-19 patients such as Stroke recently undergone high-end procedures and treatment to get a new lease of life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:03 IST
HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi saves lives of stroke patients
HCMCT Manipal Hospitals. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Contrary to general perception that COVID-19 crisis has completely diverted attention of healthcare providers towards the virus infected patients, several non-COVID-19 patients such as Stroke recently undergone high-end procedures and treatment to get a new lease of life. Experts continue to provide timely and quality services to non-COVID critical patients amid the crisis. During the last two weeks, Oncologists, Neurologists, Emergency Medicine, and transplant experts among other from HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi performed several high-end surgeries and procedures to treat life-threatening diseases.

Experts are handling critical cases such as Stroke with all urgency. HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi, performed transplants and other high-end surgeries in the time of COVID-19 and lockdown. Lately, Emergency Medicine department gave a new lease of life a 58-year old man who had developed left sided weakness. Dr Sushant Chhabra, HOD Emergency Medicine, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi who have handled several critical cases recently, said that the patients were hesitant to come to hospital due to covid fear. He said, in the last 15 days, the hospital saved three patients who suffered with severe stroke.

Recently, the hospital saved life of a middle age women and a retired bureaucrate who suffered from stroke. A 62-year-old retired civil servant recently suffered a stroke. He was completely paralyzed. His wife realized the symptoms of stroke and immediately rushed him to the Hospital. Dr (Lt Gen) CS Narayanan, HOD, Department of Neurology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka Delhi and his team immediately assessed his condition and opted for Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) therapy.

With the timely infusion of tPA over one hour, Nath responded well and regained complete power in the left half of the body over the next few hours. Not only did he survive a life-threatening condition, he was also spared life-long major disability that would have left him dependent on others for day to day activities. "Early administration of Clot-busting medication after Stroke is crucial in saving lives and preventing long-term disability," said Dr Narayanan, who led the team.

Experts warned that the patient should not ignore their health condition due to COVID-19 and immediately consult emergency of the hospitals. Ignorance and hindrance lead to increase morbidity for the patients. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sent back from check-post, ailing woman dies; probe ordered

An ailing woman being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle died after being allegedly denied to pass through an inter-district check post by police in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, her family claimed. Police have denied the claim, sa...

Sashidhar Jagdishan to fill in Puri's shoes as HDFC Bank CEO; RBI approves name for appointment

Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Strategic Change Agent at HDFC Bank, will succeed Aditya Puri as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the countrys largest private sector lender from late October. HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the appoi...

Gutted that I can't finish what we started this season: Smalling

Chris Smalling on Tuesday said he is gutted for not being able to complete AS Romas Europa League campaign. Smalling moved to Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United back in August last year and his loan agreement ran until t...

Soccer-Spanish World Cup winner Casillas calls time on career

Spains World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020