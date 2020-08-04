Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record decline in securitisation volumes due to Covid-19: ICRA

The securitisation volumes declined substantially in Q1 FY21 to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 50,300 crore in Q1 FY20 primarily due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, investment information firm ICRA said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:11 IST
Record decline in securitisation volumes due to Covid-19: ICRA
Overall volumes are expected to see further increase in the coming quarters. Image Credit: ANI

The securitisation volumes declined substantially in Q1 FY21 to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 50,300 crore in Q1 FY20 primarily due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, investment information firm ICRA said on Tuesday. The nationwide lockdown severely impacted the income generation capability of large number of borrowers. This made the investors vary of investing in fresh securitisation transactions given the possible deterioration in the loan repaying capability of retail borrowers.

The Reserve Bank of India's loan moratorium policy provided relief to retail borrowers but was detrimental to securitisation market as investors stayed away from pools with irregular cash flows in the initial months. Further, said ICRA, the funding requirements for non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies also declined during this quarter due to lower demand from the borrowers and the increased focus of the on collections rather than disbursements.

"Though the securitisation volumes were significantly lower during Q1 FY21, the market saw an uptick in volumes in June. More than two-third of the total volumes in Q1 FY21 were completed in June," said Abhishek Dafria, Vice President and Head of Structured Finance Ratings at ICRA. "We expect the overall volumes to see further increase in the coming quarters supported by the improvement in collections being seen across asset classes that will restore investor confidence," he said in a statement.

"We estimate that annual securitisation volumes should remain significantly lower in FY21 than the preceding fiscal at about Rs 1.2 lakh crore to 1.3 lakh crore, given the impact of pandemic and the lower availability of eligible pools for securitisation." Commercial vehicle loans emerged as the leading asset class accounting for around 31 per cent of overall volumes in Q1 FY21. Some of the transactions in this segment were initiated towards end of FY20 though were executed in the current fiscal.

The share of mortgage-backed securitisation transactions continued to shrink. Mortgages, which accounted for around 48 per cent overall volumes in Q1 FY19, witnessed a reduction in share to 26 per cent in Q1 FY21 due to exit of a few large-size originators in recent years from securitisation market. Share of gold loan segment increased to 32 per cent of the total volumes in Q1 FY21 as against 13 per cent in Q1 FY20. Investor appetite for gold loan securitisation was supported by secured nature of the asset class which is also highly liquid security, better yields and stable portfolio performance.

The rise in gold prices in the past quarter also improve the loan-to-value ratio from the lenders' perspective reducing chances of any loss, said ICRA. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Exclusive Website for its Chemical Business Offerings in India

Equipped with customized search, customers can explore on-demand seminars and technical literature Mumbai, India Aug 04, 2020Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of a new website for its chemi...

Why no FIR yet in Sushant Singh Rajput death case:Narayan Rane

Maharashtra BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday questioned the delay of more than 50 days in registration of an FIR by the police in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also demanded that the death of the late actors former manager Disha Salia...

Venezuela produce market is at center of Caracas COVID-19 outbreak

Venezuela capital Caracas largest produce market is at the center of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, but cash-strapped merchants refuse to stop hawking food there for the citys 5 million residents, many of whom are starving.Three days a week...

Sent back from check-post, ailing woman dies; probe ordered

An ailing woman being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle died after being allegedly denied to pass through an inter-district check post by police in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, her family claimed. Police have denied the claim, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020