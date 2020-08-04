Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares decline over 4 pc after Q1 earnings

The bank on Monday posted a 69 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 6.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 due to higher provisioning. It had registered a net profit of Rs 19.84 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:35 IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank shares decline over 4 pc after Q1 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday plunged over 4 per cent after the company posted a 69 per cent decline in net profit for the first quarter ended June 2020. It closed 4.32 per cent lower at Rs 12.40 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 5.09 per cent to Rs 12.30.

On the NSE, it plunged 3.86 per cent to close at Rs 12.45. The bank on Monday posted a 69 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 6.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 due to higher provisioning.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 19.84 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, however, its net profit in the quarter under review increased from Rs 2.6 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

Total income during April-June 2020 increased to Rs 278.62 crore from Rs 256.75 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in a regulatory filing. The bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies spiked to Rs 37.02 crore during the reported quarter of financial year 2021 as against Rs 9.27 crore a year ago. However, it was lower from the previous quarter's Rs 56.89 crore.

On the asset front, the bank's gross non-performing assets fell to 6.89 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 7.61 per cent a year ago. In absolute terms, gross NPAs were at Rs 464.45 crore as against Rs 496.48 crore.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

AP High Court orders status quo on two new laws that enable establishment of three capitals for the state.

AP High Court orders status quo on two new laws that enable establishment of three capitals for the state....

SOG transfers probe into Raj MLAs horse-trading cases to ACB

The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan police, probing into the cases of alleged horse-trading of the Congress MLAs aimed at toppling the Gehlot government, on Tuesday transferred them to the states Anti-Corruption Bureau, saying no case...

Spaniards ask where Juan Carlos has gone after ex-king leaves country

Spains former king Juan Carlos has gone to the Dominican Republic after abruptly leaving his home country under a cloud of scandal, several Spanish newspapers said on Tuesday, though one placed him in Portugal. The royal palace announced on...

NMDC s produces 2.19 Mn tone Iron ore in July

Hyderabad, Aug 4 PTI NMDC Limited produced 2.19 million tonnes and sold 2.57 million tonnes of iron ore in July. During this period, despite the current uncertain situation due to COVID-19, NMDC has been able to achieve excellent physical p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020