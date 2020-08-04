Left Menu
Development News Edition

GCPL Q1 net profit down 3.1 pc to 394.9 cr

We launched 45 products this quarter, our most ever, and learnt how to do things better and faster because of the constraints placed on us," she added. GCPL's India revenue rose 4.96 per cent to Rs 1,380.65 crore in April-June period as against Rs 1,315.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:05 IST
GCPL Q1 net profit down 3.1 pc to 394.9 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday reported a 3.12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 394.88 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions in the market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 407.60 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, GCPL said in a BSE filing.

Net sales were marginally lower at Rs 2,311.17 crore as against Rs 2,330.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. GCPL's total expenses declined 2.16 per cent to Rs 1,952.31 crore as against Rs 1,995.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Commenting on the results, GCPL Chairperson and Managing Director Nisaba Godrej said, "This quarter was tough due to the challenges we faced with lockdowns across geographies and the ensuing supply-side issues." However, the company was agile in resolving supply chain challenges, she said. "We also scaled up alternate channels, reduced our new product development cycle time from months to weeks. We launched 45 products this quarter, our most ever, and learnt how to do things better and faster because of the constraints placed on us," she added.

GCPL's India revenue rose 4.96 per cent to Rs 1,380.65 crore in April-June period as against Rs 1,315.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from Indonesian market rose 9.02 per cent to Rs 405.64 crore as compared with Rs 372.07 crore in the year-ago period.

"From a country perspective, both India and Indonesia (which contributed to over 76 per cent of overall sales) showed resilient growth at 5 per cent each. Our Africa, USA and Middle East business had a degrowth of 23 per cent in constant currency terms," Godrej said. GCPL's revenue from Africa (including Strength of Nature) market fell 22.22 per cent to Rs 437.33 crore as against Rs 562.30 crore a year ago.

"Our Africa, USA and Middle East cluster delivered a weak performance due to disruptions across countries, following the COVID-19 outbreak. Constant currency sales declined by 23 per cent. South Africa recorded positive sales growth, while performance in Kenya and USA was weak," it said. Revenue from other regions was down 2.71 per cent to Rs 127.29 crore in April-June as against Rs 130.84 crore a year ago.

On the outlook, Godrej said, "Going forward, we are focusing our efforts on where the demand is – in household insecticides, hygiene, and Value For Money. We have several new launches, strongly price enabled, across geographies. "It is not just our categories; our channels too are seeing a shift, and we will be doubling down on digitisation and platforms like e-commerce and chemists." GCPL is also ramping up supply chain operations and distribution, in line with prescribed safety measures and easing of lockdowns in various countries.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday closed 2.12 per cent lower at Rs 683.50 on the BSE..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Helicopter crashes into Tennessee River; 1 dead, 3 saved

One person was killed when a helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River on Monday night, authorities said. Three others escaped the wreckage and were rescued by a pontoon boat that was on the river near Knoxville, TheKnoxville News Sentine...

Indonesia eyes production of 250 mln doses a year of coronavirus vaccine

Indonesia will have capacity to produce 250 million doses a year of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020 pending trials on humans, a minister said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to halt a wave of infections that has shown no sign of r...

Vietnam capital low on kits for mass tests as nation's virus cases climb

Vietnam reported 28 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths on Tuesday, bringing total cases to 670, with eight dead, as the capital Hanoi said it lacked the rapid testing kits it needs to continue mass screening for cases amid a new outbrea...

Release 2 social workers on bail, order remanding them to custody 'totally impermissible', says SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered forthwith release of two social workers who were sent to jail in a case lodged against them when they were accompanying an alleged gang rape victim at a court in Bihars Araria district for recording of her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020