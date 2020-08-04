Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches new services and products for COVID-19

With the onset of COVID-19, it has become imperative to realise the importance of health and wellness, alongside having a comprehensive health insurance policy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:45 IST
Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches new services and products for COVID-19
Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the onset of COVID-19, it has become imperative to realise the importance of health and wellness, alongside having a comprehensive health insurance policy. Keeping this in mind, Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHICL), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, has introduced an array of services and product solutions that will enable customers to take care of their health in such difficult times.

ABHICL is planning to reduce the Initial waiting period from 30 to 15 days for all the policyholders for COVID-19 related Inpatient Hospitalization claims. This offering will be launched for policyholders shortly. Another new key offering that will be introduced is the extension of the Home Treatment Facility to policyholders, otherwise requiring hospitalization and where policyholder have been advised Home Treatment by the treating Doctor in line with the ICMR Guidelines. This Home treatment facility would be provided on a cashless basis through our Network Providers and Empaneled Service Provider.

ABHICL also recently launched 'Corona Kavach Policy'- an indemnity health insurance product covering COVID-19. Corona Kavach is a specific reactive care hospitalisation indemnity plan which covers hospitalisation expenses in case of inpatient admission due to COVID-19 infection and any other co-morbidity which a patient may have. Additionally, all indemnity products of ABHICL, namely, Activ Health, Activ Assure and Activ Care offer hospitalisation covers, in-patient treatment, pre-hospitalisation, post-hospitalisation, and ambulance cover for COVID-19. The Group active health and Group active secure - Hospi cash products also cover COVID-19 treatment on indemnity as well as on a fixed benefit basis.

"At Aditya Birla Health Insurance, our constant endeavour is to go beyond just providing health insurance to our customers. The new COVID product and the add-ons to our existing products will safeguard the well-being of our customers, right from first stage of - virus detection to post-recovery phase covering pre and post-hospitalization expenses. We have also tried to enable our customers to maintain their health with our Active Dayz at Home and #HealthFromHome initiatives. We are constantly speaking to our customers to understand their needs and challenges, and suitably modifying our benefits and offerings to support them further. By focusing on the 'health' in health insurance, our aim is to reinforce the philosophy 'Health First' and the importance of adopting a healthy and active lifestyle even during such critical times," said Mayank Bathwal - CEO at Aditya Birla Health Insurance, spoke on the new product add-ons and services. Furthermore, to ensure proper service to policyholders and customers during such trying times, ABHICL has initiated several alternate processes. Currently, the entire Claims Team & related support functions like Care Managers & Management Information System (MIS) are working from home in an uninterrupted manner and managing timely processing of claims.

The claims team is working on end to end processing of Pre-authorization claims (from the First Request from Hospital till the Final Discharge) and Reimbursement Claims (from Document receipt to Final Payment). The MIS & Payment team is also ensuring effective tracking of claims and timely settlement to insured & hospitals. Additionally, a part of the call centre team is working from home to ensure that all cashless claims get processed as usual. ABHICL has also launched an initiative 'Active Dayz@Home' during the lockdown to facilitate seamless healthcare to patrons during the lockdown. Through the Activ Health app, customers can continue earning their HealthReturns by watching and working out with videos on the App.

ABHICL also launched a campaign #HealthFromHome that re-imagined a healthy lifestyle for Indians during the lockdown. The campaign leveraged the strength of Facebook Live and health influencers to organise 100 plus sessions across topics like yoga, fitness, nutrition, mental wellness and others for over seven weeks. These programmes involved doctors, health influencers and financial planners as well. #HealthFromHome reached out to over 30 million people with more than 8.6 million engagements. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests eating well in sustainable way more important during pandemic

Experts from Flinders University, Australia say that in the midst of a global pandemic, eating well in a sustainable way is more important now than ever. Eating local and growing your own fruit and vegetables can save money, provide familie...

Won't spare the guilty in hooch tragedy: Punjab CM

Terming the hooch tragedy as amounting to murder, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will not spare anyone involved in the matter. Some people have sold this inferior alcohol due to which 111 people have d...

Beginning of Ram temple construction result of around 500 years-long struggle of 'Rambhakts': Chouhan

Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that that lakhs of Lord Rams devotees struggled for around 500 years and due to their sacrifice the construction of the temple will finally begin at the Gods birthplace in Ayodhya....

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-In a flash, a changed world: Remembering Hiroshima

The atomic bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945 killed tens of thousands and flattened the Japanese city in an instant. Little Boy, as it was known, was the endpoint of years of research, wrangling a physics theory in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020