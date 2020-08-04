Left Menu
Adani Ports SEZ to list USD 750 mn bonds on India INX

India INX is the arm of leading stock exchange BSE. In a separate statement, BSE said its equity derivatives segment registered a record turnover of Rs 62,182 crore on Tuesday, and is gaining wide investor participation since the introduction of S&P BSE SENSEX 50 weekly futures and options contract with Monday expiry.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will list USD 750 million foreign currency bonds on India International Exchange (India INX) on Wednesday, the bourse said. The bonds will be listed on India INX's Global Securities Market, which connects global investors with Indian and foreign issuers.

Interest on bonds is payable at 4.20 per cent per annum and the bonds will mature in August, 2027, a statement said on Tuesday. "We welcome Adani Ports SEZ USD 750 million issue in such tough times at a competitive rate of 4.20 per cent, this reaffirms the faith global investors have in value offerings by large Indian corporates such as Adani Group," India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said.

Last month, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone had said it will raise USD 750 million (over Rs 5,610 crore) to fund its capital expenditure requirements and to retire some of its debt. India INX is the arm of leading stock exchange BSE.

In a separate statement, BSE said its equity derivatives segment registered a record turnover of Rs 62,182 crore on Tuesday, and is gaining wide investor participation since the introduction of S&P BSE SENSEX 50 weekly futures and options contract with Monday expiry. "With greater liquidity and depth in Sensex 50 contracts, I encourage members to take full benefits of BSE's superior front-end trading software and co-locations services available free of cost," BSE Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil said.

"These features make the BSE platform an ideal choice for market participants to hedge their equity price risks," he added..

