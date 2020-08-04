Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satyarthi hails universal ratification of child labour convention as 'a day of awakening'

Satyarthi, however, urged the global community to come together in 2021 -- the UN Year for Elimination of Child Labour -- to prioritise children in policies, resources and urgency of collective action, cautioning that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis will lead to a substantial increase in child labour around the world. With the Kingdom of Tonga ratifying the "Convention 182" on Tuesday, all 187 members of the ILO have now agreed to combat the worst forms of child labour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:41 IST
Satyarthi hails universal ratification of child labour convention as 'a day of awakening'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday hailed as a "day of awakening" the universal ratification of an International Labour Organisation convention that provides legal protection to children against worst forms of labour. Satyarthi, however, urged the global community to come together in 2021 -- the UN Year for Elimination of Child Labour -- to prioritise children in policies, resources and urgency of collective action, cautioning that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis will lead to a substantial increase in child labour around the world.

With the Kingdom of Tonga ratifying the "Convention 182" on Tuesday, all 187 members of the ILO have now agreed to combat the worst forms of child labour. Satyarthi said he congratulates all the 187 members who have made the convention the fastest and only universally ratified ILO convention in history.

"I also congratulate the ILO on this historic day," he said. The ILO adopted the convention in 1999, a year after Satyarthi's 80,000-km "Global March against Child Labour" in which activists from 103 countries participated.

"In the past 22 years we have witnessed many victories, big and small. We have successfully reduced the number of child labourers in the world from 250 million to 152 million. However, in the 22 years that it has taken to universally ratify this convention, we have also lost an entire generation to slavery. Today is also a day of awakening. We cannot afford to lose another generation. It is now time for universal accountability to end child labour," Satyarthi said in a statement. "Let there be no doubt, the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis will lead to a substantial increase in child labour around the world. The challenge is enormous, but it is not insurmountable," he added.

Satyarthi called on "the millions who joined this fight" over 20 years ago to see this to the end. "Standing together, I know we will see the end of child labour in my lifetime," he said. The ILO estimates that there are 152 million child labourers, 73 million of whom are in hazardous work. Seventy per cent of all child labour takes place in agriculture and is mostly related to poverty and parents' difficulties in finding decent work.

While no latest official statistics were available on child labour in India, a central government statement in February 2020 said over 2.25 lakh children have been "rescued from child labour, rehabilitated and mainstreamed to formal education system" since 2015 in the country.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disenga...

Bangladesh PM Hasina assures 'proper' probe, trial in retired army major killing

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said a proper probe would be carried out into the killing of the retired army major -- who had served in her special security protection force -- in a police firing, as she called his mothe...

India's COVID-19 count at 18,55,746, Maharashtra continues to be worst hit

With a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases, Indias COVID-19 count reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported today. The total cases include 5,86,298 ac...

US Embassy in Moscow: No info on Paul Whelan's whereabouts

The US Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday it had no information on the whereabouts of an American convicted in June of espionage, despite reports that he is being transferred to a prison colony in central Russia. Paul Whelans brother David s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020