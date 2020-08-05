Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York Fed: Black-owned business hard hit by pandemic

The report found that between April and June, nearly $521 billion in loans in the Paycheck Protection Program to support businesses had been distributed but that the support did not reach some of the hardest hit areas. “Businesses in the hardest hit communities have witnessed huge disparities in access to federal relief funds and a higher rate of business closures,” Mills said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:02 IST
New York Fed: Black-owned business hard hit by pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Black-owned businesses have been almost twice as likely to fail as businesses overall during the current pandemic, according to a study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The study determined that a major reason for this was that Black-owned businesses are heavily concentrated in cities that have been hardest hit by the virus and they entered the pandemic with weaker financial conditions.

The study found a "disturbing relationship" between areas that have been hard-hit by COVID-19 and the economic health of Black-owned businesses, said Clair Kramer Mills, assistant vice president of the New York Fed. The Black-owned businesses "had weaker financial conditions, weaker bank relationships and preexisting funding gaps prior to the pandemic,"she noted.

The New York Fed study found that 40% of the revenue from Black-owned businesses is concentrated in just 30 counties, roughly 1% of all the counties in the United States. And among these counties, about two-thirds are those that had the highest level of COVID-19 cases. The report found that between April and June, nearly $521 billion in loans in the Paycheck Protection Program to support businesses had been distributed but that the support did not reach some of the hardest hit areas.

"Businesses in the hardest hit communities have witnessed huge disparities in access to federal relief funds and a higher rate of business closures," Mills said. The New York Fed report said that in the 30 counties where Black-owned businesses were seen as particularly susceptible to closures, about 15% to 20% of the businesses received PPP loans.

The report said while those rates were not too different from the national business estimate of 17.7% of businesses receiving PPP loans, there was a much wider discrepancy in some areas. Only 7% of businesses in the Bronx got PPP loans and just 11.3% of those in Queens, N.Y., and 11.6% in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, the report said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Zydus Cadila to commence phase II clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug 6

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said the phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it will commence phase II clinical trials from August 6. ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated ...

COLUMN-Not so fast on that Transatlantic switch: Mike Dolan

It was the big idea at midyear but already theres some trepidation that a Transatlantic switch from U.S. to European equities may have jumped the gun. Half way through one of the most tumultuous years for the global economy and markets many...

Canucks fend off Wild comeback, tie series

The Vancouver Canucks spread goals among four scorers in a 4-3 win and held on in the final seconds to defeat the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Edmonton. The victory tied the best-of-five qualifying series at 1-1.Jacob Markstrom made 32 save...

India's service sector remains severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdown: IHS Markit

The Indian service sector remained severely restricted by lockdown measures implemented to curb the coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19 pandemic in July, according to the latest PMI survey data released on Wednesday. Further substantial reduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020