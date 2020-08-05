Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus Cadila to commence phase II clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug 6

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said the phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it will commence phase II clinical trials from August 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:38 IST
Zydus Cadila to commence phase II clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug 6
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said the phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it will commence phase II clinical trials from August 6. "ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated in the phase I clinical trial. The company will now commence phase II clinical trials from the 6th of August, 2020.

"The company reports that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the phase I clinical trial, which began on July 15, 2020, has been well tolerated," Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, said in a regulatory filing. Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said the phase I dosing to establish the safety of ZyCoV-D is an important milestone.

"All the subjects in phase I clinical trial were closely monitored in a clinical pharmacological unit for 24 hours post dosing for safety and for 7 days thereafter and the vaccine was found to be very safe. We now begin the phase II clinical trials and look forward to evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in a larger population," he added. Last month, Zydus had received approval from domestic authorities to start human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender - the second Indian pharmaceutical firm to get such nod amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections worldwide.

It got approval a few days after India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN, developed by city-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 407.20 apiece on BSE, up 1.08 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: Special puja at Puri Jagannath temple for successful completion of Ram Temple

A special puja was conducted at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Wednesday for the successful completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A letter written by Chief Priest Janardan Pattojoshi Mohapatra said, The prayers and tapasya of innumer...

Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's

After the long wait without baseball, the Miami Marlins will be getting a heavy dose of it on Wednesday. Miamis pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins first game since July 26 ...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya....

Looking forward to playing with Virat, want to know what makes him tick: Kane Richardson

By Vishesh Roy Want to know what makes him tick, said Australian pacer Kane Richardson will talking about playing alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League IPL 2020.The IPL 2020 will be playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020