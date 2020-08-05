Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares extend gains as investors hold out for recovery

China stocks on Wednesday ended higher for the fourth straight session, as investors clung to hopes of a post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy while the heavyweight services sector continued to expand. ** The Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.2% at 3,377.56.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:12 IST
China shares extend gains as investors hold out for recovery
Representative Image Image Credit:

China stocks on Wednesday ended higher for the fourth straight session, as investors clung to hopes of a post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy while the heavyweight services sector continued to expand.

** The Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.2% at 3,377.56. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.03%, the consumer staples sub-index gained 0.6% and consumer discretionary shares added 0.3%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.8% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained almost 1%. The tech-focused STAR 50 climbed 1.4%. ** Growth in China's services sector slowed in July from a decade high the previous month, but remained in expansion territory, an industry survey showed on Wednesday. The sector accounts for about 60% of the economy. ** Central bank adviser Ma Jun told local media there is no need to step up counter-cyclical adjustments in monetary policy as an economic recovery is well under way, forecasting 2% growth for 2020.

** Financial sector stocks, which rallied on cheap valuations on Tuesday, fell 1.2%. ** "But people are still buying into China consumption, the big caps are doing okay today. The mood in the market is overall positive," said Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group.

** Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal on Aug. 15. Beijing's top U.S. envoy said it does not want further tensions. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index firmed 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.3%. ** The yuan jumped to a near 5-month high against a lacklustre U.S. dollar, trading at 6.9535 per dollar at 0708 GMT. ** The Shanghai stock index is up 10.7% and the CSI300 has risen 16.6% this year. Shanghai stocks have risen 2% this month. ** About 38.58 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, down from the previous session's 44.23 billion.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BDR Pharma launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. The company has also come up with a patient assistance p...

FACTBOX-What Africa, approaching a million cases, is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm strained public health systems in Africa. On Wednesday, the continent was approaching a million infections and around 21,000 deaths, according to a Reuters ta...

2 injured in firing by group of people in outer Delhi's Narela

A 22-year-old man and one of his friends were shot at allegedly by a group of people in outer Delhis Narela, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Sagar and his three friends -- Sandeep, Sagar and Adil -- &#160;were returning h...

Russia to send 5 planeloads of aid to Beirut

Russias emergency officials say the country will send five planeloads of aid to Beirut after an explosion in the Lebanese capitals port killed at least 100 people and injured thousands on Tuesday. Russias Ministry for Emergency Situations w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020