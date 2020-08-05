Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another cruise ship in Norway stalled amid infection fears

The crew will be tested. In a statement, ship owner SeaDream Yacht Club said “we sincerely hope that there is no COVID-19 on board, and we are not aware of any other guests or crew who are infected or have any symptoms, but we are taking all necessary precautions.” The ship owner said the former passenger on Tuesday was found to be positive for the virus during a routine check upon arrival in Denmark.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:06 IST
Another cruise ship in Norway stalled amid infection fears

A cruise ship with 123 passengers on board and a crew of 85 docked Wednesday in the Norwegian harbour of Bodoe but no one could disembark after a former passenger from Denmark tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home. “We take the situation very seriously,” Mayor Ida Pinneroed told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, adding that authorities were in contact with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on whether the remaining passengers should be tested. The crew will be tested.

In a statement, ship owner SeaDream Yacht Club said “we sincerely hope that there is no COVID-19 on board, and we are not aware of any other guests or crew who are infected or have any symptoms, but we are taking all necessary precautions.” The ship owner said the former passenger on Tuesday was found to be positive for the virus during a routine check upon arrival in Denmark. The person had no symptoms of COVID-19 during the voyage and travelled home from Tromsoe on Aug 2 as planned. Meanwhile, the number of people on another Norwegian cruise ship, the MS Roald Amundsen, who have tested positive for the virus has reached 44, authorities said. It's not clear how that outbreak began.

Following that outbreak, the ship's owner halted all cruise trips Monday and Norway closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health late Tuesday said 35 crew members and nine passengers tested positive. All passengers were registered as living in Norway.

The Hurtigruten cruise line often acts like a local ferry, traveling from port to port along Norway's west coast. Some disembarking passengers may have spread the virus to local communities..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains in Odisha, to persist till Sunday

Heavy rains trigerred by a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal battered many parts of Odisha and the weather office on Wednesday forecast that rainfall in the state will persist till Sunday. The low pressure area, which has turn...

Cannabis use shows substantial risks, no benefits for cardiovascular health

The chemicals in cannabis have been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks, heart failure and atrial fibrillation in observational studies however, a full understanding of how the use of cannabis affects the heart and blood vessels is...

Egypt, Sudan suspend talks with Ethiopia over disputed dam

Egypt and Sudan suspended talks with Ethiopia after it proposed linking a deal on its newly constructed reservoir and giant hydroelectric dam to a broader agreement about the Blue Nile waters that would replace a colonial-era accord with Br...

Business briefs

VLMS Global launches Made in India video conferencing solution Pune-based VLMS Global on Wednesday launched its Made-in-India video conferencing solution SpeaQin. The video conferencing solution will offer features such as seamless video m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020