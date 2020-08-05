Left Menu
Development News Edition

KFW offers Rs 600cr loan to Bengal for solar park project

German KfW Development Bank has agreed to give a soft loan of Rs 600 crore to West Bengal power utility for the first phase of a 125MW solar park project in Purba Medinipur district, Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:49 IST
KFW offers Rs 600cr loan to Bengal for solar park project
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German KfW Development Bank has agreed to give a soft loan of Rs 600 crore to West Bengal power utility for the first phase of a 125MW solar park project in Purba Medinipur district, Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said. The project to be executed by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), on completion, will double the state's installed solar capacity in the state, he said.

The 15-year loan will carry an interest rate of 0.15 per cent and cover 80 per cent of the total project cost of Rs 750 crore. "For the first phase of the 125 MW solar park at Dadanpatra in Purba Medinipur, the major cost is being funded by the KfW totalling Rs 600 crore at a marginal interest rate of 0.15 per cent. We will fund the rest. The total project is of 200 MW," Chattopadhay told PTI.

The project will require 1,000-acre plot of which 600-acre has been arranged and the rest is in the process of acquisition, he said. The WBSEDCL will pump in Rs 150 crore as equity.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has given its clearance for the loan from the German state-owned development bank. Asked whether the project is facing delay due to COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said, cyclone Amphan and coronavirus-related disruptions had pushed the project but the state was trying for laying the foundation stone for the plant before Durga Puja.

The company has issued an expression of interest (EoI) for engineering, procurement and construction of turnkey PV solar power plant. Currently, West Bengal has an installed capacity of producing 131 MW solar power through various small projects and rooftop solar photovoltaic projects in schools and office buildings.

In March 2020, the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL), the states thermal power generating company, had floated a tender for 10 MW grid-connected floating solar photovoltaic power plants in Sagardighi Thermal Power Project (SGTPP), Murshidabad at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.19 pc; case fatality drops to 2.09 pc: Govt

A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, pushing the recovery rate to&#160;67.19 per cent on Wednesday while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent,...

Japan's climate change efforts hindered by biased business lobby -study

Japans powerful business lobby Keidanren is dominated by energy-intensive sectors that represent less than 10 of the economy, resulting in national policies that favour coal and hindering attempts to combat climate change, a new study said....

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of Indias most bloody communal violence.The Supreme Court rule...

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday. South Africa has the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020