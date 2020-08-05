Rajeev Kumar A Multi-Disciplined Professional in the VFX Industry bagged the award from Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2020

Mumbai [India] : The Visual Effects and Animation Industry continues to grow and gain broad acceptance all over the world. The industry is growing at a steady rate and is expected to grow further. Today we will take a sneak peek in the life of a famous Visual Effects Producer, Rajeev N Rastogi. He is an entrepreneur by profession and has more than 14 years of experience in the field. He has done an incredible job in the VFX industry, and currently works as a VFX Head for the company Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This company is known for its marvellous production of films like – Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Don etc.. Prior to Excel, he was associated with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and was responsible to execute the War Battle – Panipat, right from its inception.

As an experienced COO, Business operations are implemented strategically by him, and he is also capable of handling P&L of the business. He is renowned for client servicing and his remarkable leadership skills. In the year, a leading digital magazine, Insight Success, recognized his competence and comprehended him under "30 Young and Dynamic Entrepreneurs to watch in 2019". He is a professional in the film industry and has produced more than 100 films throughout his journey as a professional. He has done excellent work in movies like X-Men, Immortals, Ghost of War, Kahaani 2, Manikarnika, Resident Evil, Ra One, Rangoon etc. After knowing the names of a few famous Bollywood movies, you must have understood the level of this personality. He is one of the youngest yet Senior VFX producers in the media industry. With his proficiency in developing unusual business models, he is capable of closing deals in exclusivity. He has always been able to deliver experience-based judgment, and ascertain a work ethic that is strong and outperforming. He has consistently helped raise the VFX industry standards and has been providing stringent business management. Rajeev Kumar has the inherent qualities of a leader and has been delivering phenomenal work in the media and entertainment industry. He is a professional in the production of motion pictures with a unique mixture of creativity, analytical insight, and mindedness of a business. He has contributed a lot to the VFX industry and has become a mastermind who has successfully incubated several models. He was the first person who conceptualised a concept of opening a production company of visual effects. This was the beginning of segregating Execution and Production strategically. He is a self-motivated professional and can handle all the VFX industry requirements with the help of his outstanding organizational skills. He has a right amount of managerial experience in the industry as well, and he has devoted all his life to it. He can successfully exploit available opportunities, and can also successfully overcome challenges that arrive in his path. Throughout his experience in the industry, he has successfully managed to come out bright and shiny. With his hard work and sheer dedication, he has reached the point he is at today. He has responsibly handled several roles and has worked long to achieve his goals and dreams. With the potential of driving positive results in everything he does, he manages projects and finances as well, and has leadership and entrepreneurship skills—an all-in-one package that inspires so many people in and around him. Rajeev Kumar bagged the Business Mint NationWide Award in the category of Excellence in VFX/Animation Business of Media and Entertainment Industry. The award was decided by the start-studded jury. Apart from this, he was also invited as a speaker for the Jagran Film Festival 2018 for a workshop of the VFX session of underprivileged PCMC students. He has done several commendable works in the industry which contributed to his popularity.

He is a post-graduate in Digital Marketing and Communications from Mudra Institute and has also done post-graduation in Mass Communication. Already mentioned, the list of all his work in the filmography industry is more than 100 currently. He is into both Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Apart from that, he has also worked in a few digital web series along with Sony Liv, Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Jio, Netflix, Voot, ErosNow, etc. Being a commendable speaker, he was invited as a speaker for Intenders Pan India, by MAAC Aptech Education. He conducted a live session for covering the career aspects in the Entertainment and Media Industry.

