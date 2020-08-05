Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger transport operator bodies say sector on verge of collapse, seek govt help

The two bodies said transporters in Delhi alone have suffered a financial loss of Rs 65,000 crore in the past two months and the business has no money to continue operations in the coming months. They demanded relief measures from the government, including waiver of road and passenger taxes for the next three quarters, deferment of tax payments and extension of vehicle insurance validity, among others, according to a joint statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:00 IST
Passenger transport operator bodies say sector on verge of collapse, seek govt help

The Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) and the Delhi Contract Bus Association on Wednesday sought government intervention to "save" contract carriage and all-India tourist permit bus operators saying the sector is on the verge of a collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two bodies said transporters in Delhi alone have suffered a financial loss of Rs 65,000 crore in the past two months and the business has no money to continue operations in the coming months.

They demanded relief measures from the government, including waiver of road and passenger taxes for the next three quarters, deferment of tax payments and extension of vehicle insurance validity, among others, according to a joint statement. The passenger transport operators also sought deferment of EMI payments for the next 6-12 months and waiver of interest component for the deferred period; discount of 10-25 per cent on toll taxes; and extension of validity of documents like fitness certificate, permits, driving licence and registrations, till March 2021.

"Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, the transport sector has been severely affected and we have suffered huge financial losses. Now, the operators have no money to continue operations for the coming months and are on the verge of collapse," BOCI President Prasanna Patwardhan said in a statement. He further said the operators urge the government to provide relief by deferring various taxes for a period of 6-12 months for all operators and provide diesel at subsidised rates.

Patwardhan said the operators hope that their requests will be considered by the government as the buses in most segments are idle with no hopes of revival in the near future. Expressing similar sentiments, Delhi Contract Bus Association General Secretary Harish Shabhawal said the government has taken steps to support the economy through various schemes and actions, however, they have not addressed the public transport sector.

Shabhawal, who is also vice-president (north) of BOCI, further said, "More than one crore people are directly or indirectly dependent on this sector. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial crisis in the passenger transport segment has reached its peak." He added that unless the government provides timely and necessary support to the sector, the whole ecosystem stands the risk of a collapse. The transport operators are under acute financial strain and about 65-70 per cent of their vehicles are still off the road, he added.

The two associations said there is no revenue generation for school bus operators as schools are closed indefinitely and since the buses are painted with yellow colour and they run on CNG, they would require government intervention to be used elsewhere. With most of the staff of the IT sector, multinationals and national organisations still working from home, employees transportation is also almost stalled, the statement added.

Contract carriage allows point-to-point transportation with no stopovers between the origin and final destination of a ride. BOCI also said it has requested the Centre to issue advisory to all state governments to consider waiver of motor vehicle and property taxes for at least three months. It also requested the government to ask states to immediately clear the pending bills to PPP partners as they had made sizeable investment in the public transport infrastructure.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan'

From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of Jai Shri Ram and Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai, streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Te...

86-year-old man with comorbidities recovers from COVID disease

An 86-year-old man with underlying health conditions has recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from a hospital here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The patient was admitted in Mission Hospital here 18 days ago an...

Militants open fire on security forces in J-K’s Shopian

Militants opened fire on a security forces deployment in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, alert troops detected an IED in Kupwara district of the Union territory, they said.The ultras opened fire o...

SpiceJet operates two flights from Moscow and Tashkent to repatriate 295 Indians

SpiceJet said on Wednesday that it operated a repatriation flight each from Moscow in Russia and from Tashkent in Uzbekistan, bringing back a total of 295 Indians. These flights were operated in association with film actor Sonu Sood, the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020