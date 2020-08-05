U.S. trade deficit shrinks in June

U.S. trade deficit shrinks in JuneReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:05 IST
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as exports rebounded following several months of decreases, suggesting an improvement in global demand after being depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit fell to $50.7 billion from $54.8 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap would narrow to $50.1 billion in June. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
