Wella Professionals Launches Wella Passionistas in India

A Community of Hairdressers, by Hairdressers Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Global hair color, care and styling brand, Wella Professionals has been elevating the hair industry for over 140 years and has now launched its International programme for hairdressers, Wella Passionistas for the first time in India. Wella Passionistas is an elite and exclusive community of hair creators. A platform where creativity meets passion, experience meets innovation and the art of hairdressing is elevated. Wella Passionistas was unveiled among the nation’s most renowned hair artists such as Adhuna Bhabani, Natasha Naegamvala, and others in an interactive digital event. Wella Professionals Global Creative artist Alexis Ferrer hosted an hour-long masterclass during the launch, sharing his expert tips and styles. The event was also graced by key beauty and trade media publications.

Alexis Ferrer, who is among the top ten hairstylists in the world, hails from Barcelona and has worked over 1,200 catwalks globally. He has been working with Wella over the past 20 years and has been a part of the Global Creative Artists team since 2012. During the event, Alexis was live from Spain along with two other Wella Global Artists in conversation with Nitin Manchanda, Creative Director, Wella Professionals, addressing the Passionistas. He curated on-trend looks specially for the Passionistas and was seen giving three models a fashionable haircut, color and styling experience. The international models were then seen flaunting their finished looks on the streets of Spain, as filmed by the Wella Global team.

Wella Passionistas is a national platform for emerging talent across India. It aims to bring together Wella’s strength of innovation and the magic of the hairdressers’ creativity and experience to serve as a catalyst for change. The emerging Passionistas will get exposure from Wella global artists and share stage with them to create cutting edge and futuristic collections that are made for the Indian audience. The programme aims at being a great networking opportunity for hairdressers to exchange creative thoughts and vision. The budding experts will receive best in class trainings from names like Elton Steve, Nikhil Sharma, Rimple Kothari, Rohan Patel and Nandini D’Rosario to become artists in the near future. Wella spokesperson and Country Manager, Mr. Manish Bhagat at the launch commented, “We at Wella believe that every stylist is a change-maker, because a hair color or style is just the beginning of the journey! It has the power to enrich, to enhance and to transform the lives of our consumers and the stylist fraternity alike.” Wella Passionistas is here to Make Change TOGETHER! Wella Professionals products and services can be availed in Wella partner salons across India. For further information, please visit: www.wella.com and follow @wellaindia on Instagram for latest updates.

About Coty Inc. Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

Image 1: Launch of Wella Passionistas Image 2: Wella Professionals Global Artist Alexis Ferrer live from Spain