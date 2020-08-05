Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaiprakash Associates posts Rs 332.68 cr net loss for Jun quarter

Diversified group Jaiprakash Associates Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 332.68 crore for the quarter ended June, on lower income amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its net loss had stood at Rs 574.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income declined to Rs 1,140.99 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 1,778.91 crore a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:26 IST
Jaiprakash Associates posts Rs 332.68 cr net loss for Jun quarter

Diversified group Jaiprakash Associates Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 332.68 crore for the quarter ended June, on lower income amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its net loss had stood at Rs 574.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income declined to Rs 1,140.99 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 1,778.91 crore a year ago. Jaiprakash Associates is into cement, construction, power, hotels, healthcare, sports event and fertiliser businesses.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Biden on cognitive test: 'Why the hell would I take a test?'

Joe Biden is pushing back at Republican assertions that he should take a cognitive test to disprove President Donald Trumps claim that the Democrat isnt fit for the Oval Office. Biden grew testy when CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett ask...

Pilgrimages are most powerful motivator for travel: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Pilgrimages have been the most powerful motivator for travel since time immemorial, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday, hours after the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, indicating that his ministry was geared to turn the...

Large fire in a market in Ajman, UAE - local media

A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, the National and Gulf Times newspapers reported.Local officials could not immediately be reached for comment or confirmation. Writi...

Patnaik inaugurates two more plasma banks in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated two more plasma banks, taking the number of such facilities in the state to five. Patnaik inaugurated the plasma banks through video- conferencing at MKCG Medical College and Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020