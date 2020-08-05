Jaiprakash Associates posts Rs 332.68 cr net loss for Jun quarter

Diversified group Jaiprakash Associates Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 332.68 crore for the quarter ended June, on lower income amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its net loss had stood at Rs 574.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income declined to Rs 1,140.99 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 1,778.91 crore a year ago. Jaiprakash Associates is into cement, construction, power, hotels, healthcare, sports event and fertiliser businesses.