Samsung to bring new 'Note20' smartphone to India later this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:03 IST
Electronics major Samsung on Wednesday launched its premium 'Note20' and 'Fold2' smartphones along with three other smart devices, as it looks to compete aggressively in the global smartphone market that is recovering from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company said the Galaxy Note20 series and Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21, 2020, but did not disclose their availability in India.

According to sources, all the devices (Note20 series, Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live), except 'Fold2', will be available in India later this month. Fold2 is expected to be made available in select markets next month, they added.

Speaking at the Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh said, "We know these are challenging times and people are depending on technology more than they ever have before. "Technology can help empower you in these times of adversity so then you can live every moment to the fullest. Today, we are announcing the most popular devices we've ever created to help you do just that." Samsung had launched its premium flagship 'S20' in February at the start of the pandemic.

"Over the last six months since we met in San Francisco, so much has changed. These are extraordinary times and we are facing extraordinary challenges," Roh said, adding that the new lineup has powerful tools to help users maximise work and play. The new Galaxy Note20 series, which succeeds the existing Note 10, includes a 6.7 and 6.9 inch display, enhanced writing features with the S-Pen stylus and camera features.

Samsung competes with Apple and OnePlus in the premium smartphone category in India, which is among the world's largest smartphone markets. The premium smartphone market (Rs 30,000 and above) in India is also witnessing growing interest from players like Vivo and Xiaomi as they try to make inroads into the segment that saw shipments of over 1 million devices in June 2020 quarter, as per Counterpoint Research.

OnePlus regained its top position in the premium smartphone market in India with 29 per cent share in the said quarter, just nudging out Samsung. Apple fell to the third spot in premium shipments share during the quarter due to intensifying competition, the report said.

While the segment saw over 32 per cent decline in shipments in June 2020 quarter on account of COVID-19-related lockdown, it was one of the least affected segments and reached its highest ever share in the overall India smartphone market, contributing more than 4 per cent in total smartphone shipments..

