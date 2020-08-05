Left Menu
WTF Sports appoints Harmanpreet Kaur, Suresh Raina as brand ambassadors

Harmanpreet and Suresh are some of the top players from the Indian cricketing world, they're also great sportspeople, their energy, fierceness and strategic bent of mind is what makes them great global brand ambassadors and they're the perfect embodiment of the platform," WTF Sports co-founder Vinit Bhatia said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:34 IST
Fantasy sports gaming platform WTF Sports on Wednesday said it has appointed cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Suresh Raina as its brand ambassadors. Raina is also joining the brand as a strategic partner, WTF Sports said in a statement. The app currently hosts three major sports, multiple playing modes and contests. Users can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans.

"We're excited to launch WTF Sports and indulge the sports fanatic and have them use their sports knowledge. Harmanpreet and Suresh are some of the top players from the Indian cricketing world, they're also great sportspeople, their energy, fierceness and strategic bent of mind is what makes them great global brand ambassadors and they're the perfect embodiment of the platform," WTF Sports co-founder Vinit Bhatia said. * * * * Hungama partners telecom operators in Switzerland, Poland, Saudi Arabia, other countries Digital entertainment company Hungama on Wednesday said it has formed strategic partnerships with telecom operators in Switzerland, Poland, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

These operators include Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt Mobile (Switzerland), T-Mobile Polska and Plus (Poland), and STC, Zain and Virgin Mobile (Saudi Arabia), a statement said. In addition to these, Hungama has also partnered with Ooredoo in Palestine, Batelco in Bahrain and Ncell in Nepal, it added. "Aimed at making subscriptions and billing more convenient, these partnerships will allow users to access a premium range of multilingual and multi-genre music and video content through Hungama Music, Hungama's music streaming service and Hungama Play, Hungama's video streaming platform," it said. * * * * Mindtree appoints Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets IT firm Mindtree on Wednesday said it has appointed Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets. Based in London, Lambu will be responsible for formulating strategic direction and business development for Mindtree businesses across all industry segments, a statement said. The role is strategically oriented towards accelerating Mindtree's revenue growth, it added.

"Venu has the ideal combination of leadership acumen, energy, and experience to help drive our aggressive plans to further scale the business," Mindtree Chief Executive Officer and MD Debashis Chatterjee said. In the past, Lambu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM.

