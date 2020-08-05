Telangana Cabinet okays new Secretariat complex construction, designs

The Telangana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a new secretariat complex here and its designs. It also decided to promote the use of electrical vehicles by giving incentives to reduce air pollution.

The state cabinet has approved the construction of the new secretariat complex and approved the designs, an official release said late Wednesday. The government had earlier indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip it with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

The demolition of the old secretariat buildings here is underway after the Telangana High Court recently dismissed a petition challenging it, ending a brief stay on the work. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also approved the Telangana State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy, it said.

The cabinet also decided to give incentives to the industries which wereproviding more job opportunities to the locals, it said. The cabinet was of the view that the IT industry in Hyderabad should not be located at one point and it should be spread all over the city.

It approved a Grid policy (growth in dispersion) to provide incentives to IT companies being set up in areas other than the West Zone of Hyderabad, the release said. The government said the COVID-19 situation was discussed with experts and doctors and urged the people not to panic about the virus, assuring that it was ready to provide treatment to any number of patients.

It decided to make available medicines like Remedesivir and others in all government hospitals and also directed the officials to conductabout 40,000 tests every day..