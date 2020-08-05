Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Cabinet okays new Secretariat complex construction, designs

It also decided to promote the use of electrical vehicles by giving incentives to reduce air pollution. The state cabinet has approved the construction of the new secretariat complex and approved the designs, an official release said late Wednesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:12 IST
Telangana Cabinet okays new Secretariat complex construction, designs

The Telangana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a new secretariat complex here and its designs. It also decided to promote the use of electrical vehicles by giving incentives to reduce air pollution.

The state cabinet has approved the construction of the new secretariat complex and approved the designs, an official release said late Wednesday. The government had earlier indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip it with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

The demolition of the old secretariat buildings here is underway after the Telangana High Court recently dismissed a petition challenging it, ending a brief stay on the work. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also approved the Telangana State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy, it said.

The cabinet also decided to give incentives to the industries which wereproviding more job opportunities to the locals, it said. The cabinet was of the view that the IT industry in Hyderabad should not be located at one point and it should be spread all over the city.

It approved a Grid policy (growth in dispersion) to provide incentives to IT companies being set up in areas other than the West Zone of Hyderabad, the release said. The government said the COVID-19 situation was discussed with experts and doctors and urged the people not to panic about the virus, assuring that it was ready to provide treatment to any number of patients.

It decided to make available medicines like Remedesivir and others in all government hospitals and also directed the officials to conductabout 40,000 tests every day..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

At least 30 injured in grenade attack in Pakistan at Kashmir rally

At least 30 people were injured in a grenade attack on a rally in Karachi on Wednesday, as Pakistan marked the first anniversary of Indias revocation of Kashmirs semi-autonomy.The wounded were rushed to different hospitals, where one was in...

Nepal govt re-introduces odd-even system amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Nepals Ministry of Home Affairs has re-introduced odd-even system of vehicle rationing scheme in places including in Kathmandu where more than 200 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. According to a press release, the Home Minist...

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Incs shares jumped nearly three-fold in their market debut on Wednesday, marking the biggest opening pop for a U.S. listing this year. BigCommerce, whose technology underpins e-commerce websites of compa...

Tennis-U.S. Open cuts winners' prize money

U.S. Open singles winners will receive 850,000 less prize money this year, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday, with first-round prize money increasing. The tennis Grand Slam, which begins on Aug. 31 in New York, will tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020